7 Reasons To Visit A Hidden Gem Of Himalaya,Tungnath
Tungnath is A blend of adventure, spirituality and natural beauty. It is a perfect destination for the adventure seekers and spiritual travellers, here are 7 reasons why Tungnath should be your next trip:-
Highest Shiva Temple
Tungnath Mahadev is the highest of the Panch Kedar temples which is located at an altitude of 12,073 feets. It is a sacred place for Lord Shiva’s devotees and also has a deep spiritual experience.
Himalayan Views
On the way to Tungnath and when you reach the top you can be overwhelmed with the views of Himalayan ranges and many peaks like Nanda Devi, Trisul, and Kedarnath. The sunset and sunrise from the peak point is breathtaking for adventure seekers.
Chandrashila Trek
The Chandrashila Trek is 5.5 km and starts from Chopta and ends at Tungnath peak, even though the trek is small but not so easy. After reaching the top of Chandrashila trek you can feel the view and atmosphere.
Less Crowd
Tungnath is less crowded than kedarnath and badrinath and has very fewer tourists which offers a peaceful experience where you can connect with nature.
Snow-Covered Mountains
Tungnath is covered with snow during the winters and offers picturesque views from the top peak which is one of the most beautiful views of the trek and also offers snow sports for the tourists.
Rich Mythological Significance
The ancient mythologies say that Lord Shiva’s arms appeared when he was hiding from the pandavas in the form of a bull. Visiting here is worth it , where you can take the blessings of Lord Shiva.
Sparkling Views
The Dark blue skies in the night from the Tungnath temple is a breathtaking sight and view, the Chopta camping offers amazing hospitality and views of the sky along with the himalayan regions.
