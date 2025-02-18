Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2860505https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/7-reasons-to-visit-a-hidden-gem-of-himalayatungnath-2860505
NewsPhotos7 Reasons To Visit A Hidden Gem Of Himalaya,Tungnath 7 Reasons To Visit A Hidden Gem Of Himalaya,Tungnath
photoDetails

7 Reasons To Visit A Hidden Gem Of Himalaya,Tungnath

Tungnath is A blend of adventure, spirituality and natural beauty. It is a perfect destination for the adventure seekers and spiritual travellers, here are 7 reasons why Tungnath should be your next trip:-

 

Updated:Feb 18, 2025, 12:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Highest Shiva Temple

1/7
Highest Shiva Temple

Tungnath Mahadev is the highest of the Panch Kedar temples which is located at an altitude of 12,073 feets. It is a sacred place for Lord Shiva’s devotees and also has a deep spiritual experience. 

 

Follow Us

Himalayan Views

2/7
Himalayan Views

On the way to Tungnath and when you reach the top you can be overwhelmed with the views of Himalayan ranges   and many peaks like Nanda Devi, Trisul, and Kedarnath. The sunset and sunrise from the peak point is breathtaking for adventure seekers. 

 

Follow Us

Chandrashila Trek

3/7
Chandrashila Trek

The Chandrashila Trek is 5.5 km and starts from Chopta and ends at Tungnath peak, even though the trek is small but not so easy. After reaching the top of Chandrashila trek you can feel the view and atmosphere. 

 

Follow Us

Less Crowd

4/7
Less Crowd

Tungnath is less crowded than kedarnath and badrinath and has very fewer tourists which offers a peaceful experience where you can connect with nature. 

 

Follow Us

Snow-Covered Mountains

5/7
Snow-Covered Mountains

Tungnath is covered with snow during the winters and offers picturesque views from the top peak which is one of the most beautiful views of the trek and also offers snow sports for the tourists. 

 

Follow Us

Rich Mythological Significance

6/7
Rich Mythological Significance

The ancient mythologies say that Lord Shiva’s arms appeared when he was hiding from the pandavas in the form of a bull.  Visiting here is worth it , where you can take the blessings of Lord Shiva. 

 

Follow Us

Sparkling Views

7/7
Sparkling Views

The Dark blue skies in the night from the Tungnath temple is a breathtaking sight and view, the Chopta camping offers amazing hospitality and views of the sky along with the himalayan regions. 

 

Follow Us
Lord TungnathTungnathChandrashila trekUttarakhandChoptaTrekadventureNatureHimalayan regions
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Champions Trophy 2025
Champions Trophy 2025: Full Schedule, Squads, Format, Groups, Live Streaming, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
camera icon9
title
gluten-free Indian food
Going Gluten-Free? Try THESE 8 Indian Dishes For A Tasty Twist
camera icon8
title
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer To Travis Head: 8 Batters Expected To Shine At Champions Trophy 2025 - In Pics
camera icon7
title
Unique pickles to try
7 Unique Pickles To Try For A Flavourful Twist
camera icon7
title
PM-SYM
PM Shram Yogi Maan-dhan Pension Scheme: What Happens If Beneficiary Dies? Check Eligibility, Payout, Withdrawal Criteria And How To Apply
NEWS ON ONE CLICK