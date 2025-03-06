7 Saree Styles from Different Indian States That You Should Try
India’s diverse culture shines through its traditional saree draping styles. Each style tells a story of heritage, functionality, and grace. Explore the beauty and significance of these iconic drapes.
Athpourey Shari (West Bengal)
A traditional drape with two pallus coming to the front and box pleats. Often adorned with a bunch of keys symbolizing household responsibilities
Maharashtrian Nauvari Style (Maharashtra)
A regal 9-yard saree resembling a dhoti, offering ease of movement. Often worn during religious rituals and weddings.
Settu Saree (Kerala)
Known for its cream-white base and golden borders, this elegant two-piece drape is perfect for auspicious occasions.
Madisaru (Tamil Nadu)
A complex 9-yard drape combining saree and dhoti elements. Worn by the Brahmin community for weddings and special religious ceremonies.
Gujarati Bandhani Style (Gujarat)
Featuring vibrant tie-dye patterns, this style showcases Gujarat’s textile heritage. Ideal for festive occasions, it’s traditionally paired with an unstitched blouse.
Nivi Style (Andhra Pradesh)
The most popular saree style, known for waist pleats and a pallu draped over one shoulder. Perfect for daily wear and special occasions, it accentuates the silhouette.
Bengali Style (West Bengal)
A graceful drape with no pleats at the waist and a fan-shaped pallu draped over both shoulders. Ideal for traditional ceremonies like Durga Puja.
Trending Photos