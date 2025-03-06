7 Stunning Indian Treks Perfect For First Time Adventures
India offers amazing and breathtaking treks ideal for beginners that are seeking adventure. Triund trek in himachal boasts stunning Himalayan views offering the mesmerizing views of the Dhauladhar range, while kedarkantha in uttarakhand is perfect for winter trekking, har ki dun in uttarakhand offers scenic valley views and takes you through lush valleys and rivers, and rajmachi in Maharashtra blends in with the history with nature. Nag tibba in uttarakhand is an easy weekend trek with scenic beauty
Beas Kund Trek:
It is an high altitude alpine lake that sits royally amidst the mountains of himachal. Beas kund trek gives you the chance to cross mountains and travel to the source of beas river. Beas kund is one of the most beautiful short treks near manali in himachal Pradesh.
Bhrigu lake trek:
It is a high altitude alpine lake, which is just three days hike fro manali. Goes through virgin forests and lush green meadows which opens into the beautiful campsite of rola khuli. This trek portrays the lovely hill station of kullu valley as its best.
Brahmatal trek:
Nestled amidst of Himalayas and covered with the blankets of snow, it is a famous winter trek. This trek is filled with beautiful landscapes and sprawling forests and a mesmerizing view of the Himalayas. The frozen lake with the grand Himalayan peaks
Hampta pass trek:
It is considered as one of the most easiest and convenient of all treks in himachal Pradesh. The variation in the trails is enormous, scenic landscapes, open green pastures and meadows, glacier valley, easy access and adventurous and exciting one.
Har ki dun trek:
A winter wonderland and trekkers delight, it is a stairway to heaven that will make you fall for its beauty. With the fascinating views of jaundhar glacier and swargarohini group of peak. It takes you through some of the most charismatic alpine meadows, glacier and pine forests which is a treat to the eyes.
Kedarkantha trek:
It takes you towards the giant mountains, and lakes of the state of uttarakhand. It is a standout amongst the most looked for after snow trekking destinations in india. Get mesmerized by the amazing view as you continue walking through the magical grounds.
Kuari pass trek:
If you’re a first time trekker than kuari pass in the trek to do for you. It is almost crafted perfectly for the beginners. Even from the first day of the trek you get to see superb mountain views. As you go higher, more mountains reveal themselves and gives you the sweeping views of the forests.
