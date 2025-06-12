Advertisement
7 Thrilling Adventures: You Can't Miss In Mumbai

Mumbai offers a vibrant mix of thrilling adventures perfect for adrenaline lovers. From sailing on the Arabian Sea and trekking in Sanjay Gandhi National Park to exploring haunted locations and enjoying night cycling tours, there's excitement in everything. This guide highlights seven must-try experiences that shows Mumbai’s adventurous side, promising and unforgettable memories for every thrill-lover.
Updated:Jun 12, 2025, 02:29 PM IST
Sanjay Gandhi National Park & Kanheri Caves – Borivali

1/7
Sanjay Gandhi National Park & Kanheri Caves – Borivali

Caves: Trek through lush green trails, explore ancient Buddhist caves, or go cycling and spot wildlife (leopards if you’re lucky). A nature-packed escape right inside the city. Adventure Level is easy to moderate and activities like Trekking, cycling, cave exploration, safari are there.

Parasailing & Jet Skiing at Juhu or Girgaum Chowpatty

2/7
Parasailing & Jet Skiing at Juhu or Girgaum Chowpatty

Banana Boat Rides: Get an adrenaline rush right at the beach! While monsoon season restricts activities, summer and winter months are great for water sports along the coast. Adventure Level is high and activities to do there is Parasailing, jet skiing, banana boat rides.

Mahuli Fort Trek – Near Asangaon (1.5 hrs from Mumbai)

3/7
Mahuli Fort Trek – Near Asangaon (1.5 hrs from Mumbai)

Fort Trek: Technically just outside city limits but worth it! One of the most scenic and slightly challenging monsoon treks, surrounded by lush forests and waterfalls. Adventure Level is moderate and activities to do are Trekking, rock climbing, fort ruins exploration.

Yeoor Hills – Thane West

4/7
Yeoor Hills – Thane West

Yeoor Hills: Lesser-known and peaceful, these hills offer hiking trails and bird-watching opportunities, with waterfalls during monsoon. Adventure Level is easy to moderate and Activities to do are Hiking, birding, photography.

Trek to Gilbert Hill – Andheri West

5/7
Trek to Gilbert Hill – Andheri West

Gilbert Hill: A rare 66-million-year-old monolithic rock column made of volcanic basalt—it’s a short but thrilling climb, with a small temple and city views on top. Adventure Level is easy and activities to do are like Rock climbing, exploring natural formations.

Sewri Mudflats – Sewri

6/7
Sewri Mudflats – Sewri

Flamingo spot: Perfect for adventure lovers who enjoy nature in quieter forms. Visit during winter to spot thousands of migratory flamingos. Bring binoculars and a sense of awe. Adventure Level is low and some of the activities to do are Bird watching, photography, nature walks.

Escape Rooms & Indoor Adventure Parks – Various Locations

7/7
Escape Rooms & Indoor Adventure Parks – Various Locations

Other Places: Check out places like Clue Hunt (Bandra), Mystery Rooms (Ghatkopar), or Snow World (Phoenix Marketcity Kurla) for indoor thrill experiences. Adventure Level is moderate there but they provide activities like Puzzle solving, VR games, snow slides, rope courses.

