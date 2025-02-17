7 Underrated Places in India You Must Explore
Discover India's hidden gems! Explore underrated destinations like Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh), Nubra Valley (Ladakh), Poovar (Kerala), Pachmarhi (Madhya Pradesh), Chakrata (Uttarakhand), Bhedaghat (Madhya Pradesh), and Dzuluk (Sikkim) for breathtaking natural beauty and offbeat experiences.
Laitlum Canyons, Meghalaya
A breathtaking, lesser-known canyon offering panoramic views, misty hills, and untouched natural beauty for explorers.
Gandikota, Andhra Pradesh
Known as the ‘Grand Canyon of India,’ this hidden gem features dramatic gorges, ancient forts, and a peaceful river.
Tawangchu Valley, Arunachal Pradesh
A remote valley with pristine rivers, lush greenery, and an unexplored paradise for trekkers and nature lovers.
Velas, Maharashtra
A quiet coastal village famous for its Olive Ridley turtle hatching festival and unspoiled, serene beaches.
Chandrapur, Maharashtra
Home to dense forests, historic temples, and Tadoba National Park, India’s oldest and most underrated tiger reserve.
Lepa Valley, Jammu & Kashmir
A breathtaking valley with untouched landscapes, charming wooden houses, and a peaceful escape into nature.
Bhimbetka Caves, Madhya Pradesh
A hidden archaeological site featuring prehistoric rock shelters and cave paintings dating back thousands of years.
Trending Photos