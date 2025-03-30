Advertisement
NewsPhotos7 Unique Museums In India You MUST Visit – Experience Everything From Toilets To Dolls And More!
7 Unique Museums In India You MUST Visit – Experience Everything From Toilets To Dolls And More!

If you are a museum enthusiast, if museums call out to you, here are 7 unique museums of India. 

Updated:Mar 30, 2025, 08:12 PM IST
Sulabh International Museum of Toilets, New Delhi

Sulabh International Museum of Toilets, New Delhi

The museum was established in 1992 by the social reformer Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak. The museum of toilets offers a glimpse into the history of sanitation. As per the museum’s website, it opens from Monday to Saturday from 10:30 am to 6 pm. 

Veechar Cultural and Heritage Museum for Utensils, Ahmedabad

Veechar Cultural and Heritage Museum for Utensils, Ahmedabad

This museum was set up in the 1980s as a place to commemorate utensils used across the country with exhibits from the personal collection of the founder of the Vishalla restaurant.

Heritage Transport Museum, Gurugram

Heritage Transport Museum, Gurugram

The museum showcases the evolution of transportation, this is the museum for mobility enthusiasts. 

VMRDA INS Kursura Submarine Museum, Visakhapatnam

VMRDA INS Kursura Submarine Museum, Visakhapatnam

As per the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority, this museum is another landmark in the tourism chapters of Visakhapatnam and the first of its kind in the whole south Asia. 

Shankar's International Dolls Museum, New Delhi

Shankar's International Dolls Museum, New Delhi

If you love dolls, this is the place for you. This museum has a number of dolls from different places, cultures, and more.

Museum Of Solutions, Mumbai

Museum Of Solutions, Mumbai

If it is bring your child to museum day for you, Museum of Solutions in Mumbai in the place to be. This museum is designed to be interactive, ignite curiosity, and offer a place to young minds to be creative.

Brain Museum, Bengaluru

Brain Museum, Bengaluru

If you are a person who is interested in learning about the brain and are in Bengaluru, Karnataka, this is the museum to visit. 

(Note: Visitors can check the respective museum’s websites before visiting for clarification on tickets, hours, days, etc.)

(All Photos’ Credit: Representational Images/ Freepik)

NEWS ON ONE CLICK