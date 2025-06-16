7 Waterfalls You Must Witness In Full Glory This Monsoon
To witness nature’s dramatic beauty this monsoon with seven breathtaking waterfalls across India. From the iconic Dudhsagar in Goa to the mighty Jog Falls in Karnataka and the ethereal Nohkalikai in Meghalaya. Each offers a unique spectacle, whether it’s Kerala’s lush cascades or Himachal’s charming Bhagsu. Tese falls promise unforgettable views, thrilling treks, and perfect monsoon escapes.
1.Dudhsagar Falls, Goa:
This is known as one of the biggest waterfalls and it literally means “Sewa of Milk" because of its milky-white cascade. This waterfall is nestled in the Western ghats. This Dudhsagar waterfall when viewed with a train passing in front looks beautiful. The trek through lust forests or a jeep safari from Mollens is an add on to the adventure.
2. Jog Falls, Karnataka:
This falls fall from a height of 830 feet and is considered as the second-highest waterfall in India. During Monsoon it transforms its segmented streams-Raja, Rani, Roarer and Rocket into one cascade. Jog Falls is located in Shimoga district of Karnataka. This fall offers a mesmerising misty view and can be best experienced during a short hike.
3. Nohkalikai Falls, Meghalaya:
This is India’s tallest plunge waterfall which drops at a height of 1,115 feet and is set in Cherrapunji. When seen during Monsoon this waterfall turns into a fierce stream that flows into a turquoise-green pool below. Because of its dramatic cliffs and haunting folklore which is associated with the fall make it one of the memorable waterfalls.
4. Athirappilly Falls, Kerala:
This waterfall is often dubbed the “Niagara of India” and in Kerala it is considered as the largest waterfall. It is surrounded by lush greenery and this flows from the Chalakudy River and then drops 80 feet down rocky terrain. And it turns into a wild and wide curtain of water. And also it has been featured in many Indian Films.
5. Bhagsu Waterfall, Himachal Pradesh:
This water is located near McLeod Ganj. This mesmerizing waterfall cascades through the Dhauladhar range and flows past the Bhagsunath Temple. It is also a popular hiking spot for nature lovers. Also explore the cafe’s here after the trek.
6. Kune Falls, Maharashtra:
This waterfall is tucked between Lonavala and Khandala, It is a three tiered beauty that falls from a height of 200 meters. And this fall is surrounded by forest cover and cliff side views that become lush and dreamy during monsoon.
7. Soochipara Falls, Kerala:
This waterfall is also known as Sentinel Rock waterfall and it’s also a three-tiered waterfall located in Wayanad. This fall is surrounded by dense forests and towering cliffs. And it will be more exciting as there’s this trek to reach there. And the plunge pool at the bottom is a great spot to cool off. ( Image Credits: Freepik)
