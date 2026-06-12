7 Western Ghats locations that look unreal when the monsoon rains hit - Your perfect rainy season getaway

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The summers are coming to an end with rains gradually making their way across India. You must be aware that monsoon completely transforms the Western Ghats into a misty, vibrant green paradise. Cascading waterfalls suddenly come alive, and low-hanging clouds drift right across the mountain roads. For travelers seeking the ultimate rainy-season escape, certain spots offer an unmatched visual experience. These seven breathtaking destinations provide front-row seats to India’s most spectacular seasonal shift. From deep valley viewpoints to fog-covered ridge lines, here are the finest places to witness the magic of the rains: