7 World Class Places You Never Knew Existed In Bihar
Bihar some sometimes overshadowed by its more famous neighbouring states but do you know it is home to remarkable world-class destinations?
The State is traditionally known for its historical significance and festivals like Chaath but there are many places in the state which is enough to boost tourism in the state. These hidden places showcase the state's natural beauty, rich cultural heritage and unique architectural wonders.
Telhar Kund, Kaimur
Telhar Kund comes under the Kaimur district of Bihar, and lies in the middle of a vast forest, lust green trees and a beautiful lake. The Breathtaking waterfall, a small lake and a high-standing viewpoint are a perfect combination to witness the beauty of nature. (Image: Bihar tourism)
Glass Sky Walk, Bihar
The Glass Sky-walk Bridge of Bihar is located near Rajgir and attracts visitors with its beautiful infrastructure. It has been wholly built of glass and steel and constructed near the main entrance of the safari. The total length of this bridge is nearly 130 feet and the width is about 6 feet. Its height is almost 250 feet from the valley.
Son Bhandar Caves
The Son Bhandar caves located in Bihar's Rajgir are generally dated to the 3rd or 4th century CE based on an inscription in Gupta script, while some suggest that this may date back to the Maurya Empire (319-180 BCE). This is a historically rich and beautiful place that exists in Bihar. (Image: Bihar tourism)
Kesariya, East Champaran
Kesariya, a pilgrimage site for Buddhists, is a famous archaeological site in Bihar's East Champaran. It symbolizes the glorious past of the Buddhist era. The structure has a polygonal base and is capped with polygonal-shaped bricks at the top. (Image: Bihar tourism)
Darbhanga Fort
Darbhanga Fort also known as Ram Bagh Fort, because it is situated in Rambagh Palace inside the fort. Rambagh campus covers nearly 85 acres. Darbhanga Fort is the grand heritage monument, also popular as Raj Qila, and was one of the residences of the Darbhanga Royal family of Zamindars. The beauty and history of this fort attracts visitors.
