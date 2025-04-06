7 Young Handsome Politicians In India

6 / 8

Raghav Chadha is a young politician who has made his mark in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal. Known for his intellectual prowess and sharp debating skills, Raghav has quickly risen to prominence. His good looks and charming personality make him a recognizable face, especially among youth voters. He represents the modern, progressive voice of the AAP and is known for his work on issues like finance and governance. Raghav is a member of the Rajya Sabha, where he has brought attention to important national issues.