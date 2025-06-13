7 Animal Species In India That Are Extinct Now
Many animal species in India are currently facing a high risk of extinction. Some are found in high amplitude of the Himalayan region and some are found in National Parks. Here are seven Animals that are at extinction.
Asiatic Lion
The Asiatic lion is only found in Gir Forest National Park in Gujarat and it is one of the species which is on the verge of extinction.
Bengal Tiger
The Bengal Tiger, a flagship species in India, is found in various protected areas but is critically endangered and on the brink of extinction due to various threats.
Snow Leopard
The Snow Leopard is found in the high-altitude regions of the Himalayas but is critically endangered.
Nilgiri Tahr
The Nilgiri Tahr, a mountain goat native to South India's Nilgiri Hills, is critically endangered.
Great Indian Bustard is a large bird found in grasslands and semi-arid regions.
Blackbuck
Blackbuck is a large antelope found in various parts of India but critically endangered.
One-horned Rhinoceros found in Assam and West Bengal, primarily in protected areas. (Image: Freepik)
Trending Photos