Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2915699https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/8-animal-species-in-india-that-are-extinct-now-2915699
NewsPhotos7 Animal Species In India That Are Extinct Now
photoDetails

7 Animal Species In India That Are Extinct Now

Many animal species in India are currently facing a high risk of extinction. Some are found in high amplitude of the Himalayan region and some are found in National Parks. Here are seven Animals that are at extinction.

 

Updated:Jun 13, 2025, 09:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Asiatic Lion

1/7
Asiatic Lion

The Asiatic lion is only found in Gir Forest National Park in Gujarat and it is one of the species which is on the verge of extinction.

Follow Us

Bengal Tiger

2/7

The Bengal Tiger, a flagship species in India, is found in various protected areas but is critically endangered and on the brink of extinction due to various threats.

 

Follow Us

Snow Leopard

3/7

The Snow Leopard is found in the high-altitude regions of the Himalayas but is critically endangered.

Follow Us

Nilgiri Tahr

4/7

The Nilgiri Tahr, a mountain goat native to South India's Nilgiri Hills, is critically endangered.

Follow Us

5/7

Great Indian Bustard is a large bird found in grasslands and semi-arid regions.

Follow Us

Blackbuck

6/7

Blackbuck is a large antelope found in various parts of India but critically endangered. 

Follow Us

7/7

One-horned Rhinoceros found in Assam and West Bengal, primarily in protected areas. (Image: Freepik)

Follow Us
Animal extinction8 Animals And Birds In India That Are Extinct Now
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Friday the 13th
7 Best Spine-Chilling Horror Movies To Must-Watch THIS Friday The 13th
camera icon18
title
Gautam Gambhir
Why Gautam Gambhir Returned To India? When Will India Head Coach Rejoin The Team? Here's All You Need To Know
camera icon6
title
India
Meet India's First AI Travel Influencer Who Speaks In Tamil, English; Remains On Holiday Break Whole Year; She Is...
camera icon13
title
Friday the 13th
Friday- The 13th Rituals For Every Zodiac Sign: Easy Manifestation And Spiritual Tips For The Magical Night
camera icon6
title
SS Rajamouli
From Maryada Ramanna To Makkhi Don't Miss These SS Rajamouli Movies This Weekend
NEWS ON ONE CLICK