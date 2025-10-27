8 Cleanest Beaches Of India You Must Explore: From Gujarat To Kerala - Discover Full List
India is home to some of the most pristine and tranquil beaches, known for their crystal-clear waters, soft sands, and eco-friendly surroundings. Recognised for their cleanliness and well-maintained environment, they stand as ideal getaways for those seeking relaxation away from crowded tourist spots. These beaches redefine coastal serenity and showcase India’s growing commitment to preserving its natural coastline.
Padubidri Beach, Karnataka
Known for its spotless sands and tranquil blue waters, Padubidri Beach offers a perfect blend of natural beauty and sustainable tourism.
Radhanagar Beach, Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Often ranked among the most beautiful beaches, Radhanagar Beach is famous for its beautiful waters and breathtaking sunsets.
Shivrajpur Beach, Gujarat
A serene escape on Gujarat’s coastline, Shivrajpur Beach stands out for its serene water and beautiful beach.
Ghoghla Beach, Daman and Diu
Ghoghla Beach impresses visitors with its golden sands, calm waves, and its surroundings.
Rushikonda Beach, Andhra Pradesh
Nestled in Andhra Pradesh, Rushikonda Beach offers scenic beauty and adventure in equal measure.
Kasarkod Beach, Karnataka
The serene atmosphere and crystal-clear coastline of Kasarkod Beach make it a peaceful coastal retreat.
Golden Beach, Odisha
Recognised for its cleanliness and safety, it’s one of India’s best-maintained beaches for travelers seeking tranquility.
Kappad Beach, Kerala
Kappad Beach's clean surroundings and soothing ambiance make it a perfect spot for quiet reflection by the sea.
Credits
Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik
Trending Photos