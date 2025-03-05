Advertisement
8 Least Educated States in India: Bihar Tops The List, Rajasthan Ranks...Among THESE
8 Least Educated States in India: Bihar Tops The List, Rajasthan Ranks...Among THESE

Education plays a crucial role in the development of a nation, yet several states in India continue to struggle with low literacy rates. Despite ongoing government initiatives and awareness programs, certain regions face challenges such as inadequate infrastructure, poverty, and lack of access to quality education. 

 

Updated:Mar 05, 2025, 05:42 PM IST
8 Least Educated States in India

8 Least Educated States in India

According to reports, Bihar tops the list of India's least educated states, with Rajasthan and several others following closely. In this article, we take a closer look at the eight states with the lowest education levels and the factors contributing to their struggle.

 

Bihar

Bihar

The East Indian State ranks lowest in India on literacy ranking, with average literacy rate hovering near 61. 80 percent.

 

Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh

The literacy rate in this northeast Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh is a 65. 38 percent. However, 72. 55 percent of males in the state are literate.

 

Rajasthan

Rajasthan

Only 66. 11 percent of people in Rajasthan state are literate, with a mere 52. 12 percent of women falling in the literate category.

 

Jharkhand

Jharkhand

In this mineral- rich state of India, the literacy rate hovers near 66. 41 percent. The literacy rate in the state among males is 76. 84 percent and 55. 42 percent in females.

 

Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh

The literacy rate in this southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh is 67. 02 percent. However, 74. 88 percent of males in the state are literate.

 

Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir

The north Indian state has a literacy rate in the state is 76. 75 percent while it is 56. 43 percent among females.

 

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh

The literacy rate in India's most populous state in 67. 88 percent. 77. 28 percent of males here are literate but only 57. 18 females have had the privilege.

 

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

This central Indian state has a literacy rate of 69. 32 percent. The male literacy rate in the state if 78. 73 percent and female rate is 59. 24 percent.

 

