8 Least Educated States in India: Bihar Tops The List, Rajasthan Ranks...Among THESE

8 Least Educated States in India: Bihar Tops The List, Rajasthan Ranks
Education plays a crucial role in the development of a nation, yet several states in India continue to struggle with low literacy rates. Despite ongoing government initiatives and awareness programs, certain regions face challenges such as inadequate infrastructure, poverty, and lack of access to quality education.
According to reports, Bihar tops the list of India's least educated states, with Rajasthan and several others following closely. In this article, we take a closer look at the eight states with the lowest education levels and the factors contributing to their struggle.
Bihar
The East Indian State ranks lowest in India on literacy ranking, with average literacy rate hovering near 61. 80 percent.
Arunachal Pradesh
The literacy rate in this northeast Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh is a 65. 38 percent. However, 72. 55 percent of males in the state are literate.
Rajasthan
Only 66. 11 percent of people in Rajasthan state are literate, with a mere 52. 12 percent of women falling in the literate category.
Jharkhand
In this mineral- rich state of India, the literacy rate hovers near 66. 41 percent. The literacy rate in the state among males is 76. 84 percent and 55. 42 percent in females.
Andhra Pradesh
The literacy rate in this southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh is 67. 02 percent. However, 74. 88 percent of males in the state are literate.
Jammu and Kashmir
The north Indian state has a literacy rate in the state is 76. 75 percent while it is 56. 43 percent among females.
Uttar Pradesh
The literacy rate in India's most populous state in 67. 88 percent. 77. 28 percent of males here are literate but only 57. 18 females have had the privilege.
Madhya Pradesh
This central Indian state has a literacy rate of 69. 32 percent. The male literacy rate in the state if 78. 73 percent and female rate is 59. 24 percent.
