8 Worth Visiting Stunning Places In Mysore During Monsoon

During the monsoon, Mysore transforms into a lush paradise. Must-visit spots include Chamundi Hills, Mysore Palace, Brindavan Gardens, Karanji Lake, and St. Philomena’s Church. Also explore Lalitha Mahal Palace, Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary, and Mysore Zoo. These places shine with vibrant greenery, misty views, and refreshing weather, making them perfect for a serene and scenic getaway. The rains enhance the greenery, the air feels fresher, and the city’s architectural beauty stands out against the moody skies. Here are 8 stunning places in Mysore worth visiting during the monsoon.

Muskan Kalra | Updated:Jun 16, 2025, 05:20 PM IST

Chamundi Hills 1 / 8 Chamundi Hills: Mist-covered hills, serene atmosphere, and panoramic views of Mysore city. Major highlights are Chamundeshwari Temple, Nandi statue, sunrise/sunset views. The lush greenery and cloud-kissed hilltops are mesmerizing and represents Monsoon Magic.

Mysore Palace 2 / 8 Mysore Palace: It is a historical marvel that looks more majestic with rain-washed walls and glowing lights. Major highlights are Indo-Saracenic architecture, illuminated view at night (Sundays and holidays). Must carry an umbrella, the palace garden looks especially vibrant in the rain.

Lalitha Mahal Palace 3 / 8 Lalitha Mahal Palace: A white palace-turned-hotel that resembles British and Italian architecture. Highlights are Afternoon tea, colonial charm, panoramic views and surrounded by emerald greenery and a foggy ambiance.

St. Philomena's Church 4 / 8 St. Philomena's Church: One of the tallest churches in Asia, with stunning Gothic architecture. Major highlights are soaring spires, stained glass windows. Rainy Day Charm is the mist and drizzle add to the dramatic exterior beauty.

Brindavan Gardens 5 / 8 Brindavan Gardens: It is famous for its symmetric design and musical fountain show. Boating, evening light and sound show are the major highlights. Overflowing fountains and a lush green backdrop after rains.

Karanji Lake 6 / 8 Karanji Lake: A peaceful spot ideal for birdwatching and boating. Major highlights are Butterfly park, aviary, scenic walking paths. And Monsoon Vibe is the rain brings more birds and a misty, romantic ambiance.

Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary (near Mysore) 7 / 8 Bird Sanctuary: Distance is ~18 km from Mysore. It is a paradise for nature and bird lovers. Highlights are migratory birds, boat rides among islets, crocodiles. Some boat rides may be suspended during heavy rains, but bird activity peaks during this season.