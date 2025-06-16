Advertisement
8 Worth Visiting Stunning Places In Mysore During Monsoon

During the monsoon, Mysore transforms into a lush paradise. Must-visit spots include Chamundi Hills, Mysore Palace, Brindavan Gardens, Karanji Lake, and St. Philomena’s Church. Also explore Lalitha Mahal Palace, Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary, and Mysore Zoo. These places shine with vibrant greenery, misty views, and refreshing weather, making them perfect for a serene and scenic getaway. The rains enhance the greenery, the air feels fresher, and the city’s architectural beauty stands out against the moody skies. Here are 8 stunning places in Mysore worth visiting during the monsoon.
Updated:Jun 16, 2025, 05:20 PM IST
Chamundi Hills

Chamundi Hills

Chamundi Hills: Mist-covered hills, serene atmosphere, and panoramic views of Mysore city. Major highlights are Chamundeshwari Temple, Nandi statue, sunrise/sunset views. The lush greenery and cloud-kissed hilltops are mesmerizing and represents Monsoon Magic.

Mysore Palace

Mysore Palace

Mysore Palace: It is a historical marvel that looks more majestic with rain-washed walls and glowing lights. Major highlights are Indo-Saracenic architecture, illuminated view at night (Sundays and holidays). Must carry an umbrella, the palace garden looks especially vibrant in the rain.

Lalitha Mahal Palace

Lalitha Mahal Palace

Lalitha Mahal Palace: A white palace-turned-hotel that resembles British and Italian architecture. Highlights are Afternoon tea, colonial charm, panoramic views and surrounded by emerald greenery and a foggy ambiance.

St. Philomena’s Church

St. Philomena’s Church

St. Philomena’s Church: One of the tallest churches in Asia, with stunning Gothic architecture. Major highlights are soaring spires, stained glass windows. Rainy Day Charm is the mist and drizzle add to the dramatic exterior beauty.

Brindavan Gardens

Brindavan Gardens

Brindavan Gardens: It is famous for its symmetric design and musical fountain show. Boating, evening light and sound show are the major highlights. Overflowing fountains and a lush green backdrop after rains.

Karanji Lake

Karanji Lake

Karanji Lake: A peaceful spot ideal for birdwatching and boating. Major highlights are Butterfly park, aviary, scenic walking paths. And Monsoon Vibe is the rain brings more birds and a misty, romantic ambiance.

Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary (near Mysore)

Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary (near Mysore)

Bird Sanctuary: Distance is ~18 km from Mysore. It is a paradise for nature and bird lovers. Highlights are migratory birds, boat rides among islets, crocodiles. Some boat rides may be suspended during heavy rains, but bird activity peaks during this season.

Chamundi Vihar Zoo (Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens)

Chamundi Vihar Zoo (Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens)

Chamundi Vihar Zoo: One of the best-maintained zoos in India with naturalistic enclosures. Major highlights is Elephants, big cats, reptiles, and a relaxed walking path. Animals are more active in cooler weather, and the greenery is lush.

MysoreMonsoon Travelstunning placesMysore tourismrainy season destinationsMysore attractionsNature spotsmonsoon getawayscenic viewsChamundi hillsBrindavan GardensKaranji LakeMysore PalaceRanganathittu Bird SanctuaryKukkarahalli Laketravel in KarnatakaLifestyleTravelTourtripSummerMonsoon
