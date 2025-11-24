85 Countries Rush For Make-In-India Weapons: Why BrahMos, Pinaka And Akash Are Global Bestsellers

1 / 7

India has moved from being one of the world’s largest importers of weapons to becoming a country whose systems are gaining eager buyers abroad. The shift is visible in the rising export numbers issued by the Ministry of Defence. The increase to Rs. 21,083 crore in 2023-24 shows how far Indian defence manufacturing has travelled.

More than 85 nations now source equipment from Indian firms, and the demand for missile and rocket technologies is driving this momentum. Many countries see India as a dependable supplier with platforms built for deserts, mountains and maritime zones.

(Photo: X/MoD)