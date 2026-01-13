Advertisement
NewsPhotos9 New Amrit Bharat Express Trains Coming Soon: Routes, Cities, And Key Details
9 New Amrit Bharat Express Trains Coming Soon: Routes, Cities, And Key Details

New Amrit Bharat Express Trains: Indian Railways is the backbone of India’s transportation network, connecting cities, towns, and remote regions across the country. Millions of passengers rely on trains every day for work, education, and travel, making it one of the most inclusive modes of transport.

Updated:Jan 13, 2026, 10:21 PM IST
9 New Amrit Bharat Express

9 New Amrit Bharat Express

Nine new Amrit Bharat Express trains will soon be introduced from West Bengal and Assam to the length and breadth of India, according to a release of the Ministry of Railways.

Fare And Distance

Fare And Distance

The release further stated that the new Amrit Bharat Express trains aim to provide affordable long-distance connectivity from the above-mentioned two states, covering other states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh on the way. They will also cover several other states.

New Routes

New Routes

Train 1- Guwahati (Kamakhya): Rohtak Amrit Bharat Express

Train 2- Dibrugarh- Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) Amrit Bharat Express

New Amrit Bharat Express Trains

New Amrit Bharat Express Trains

Train 3- New Jalpaiguri: Nagercoil Amrit Bharat Express Train 4- New Jalpaiguri: Tiruchirappalli Amrit Bharat Express

Alipurduar

Alipurduar

Train 5- Alipurduar: SMVT Bengaluru Amrit Bharat Express Train 6- Alipurduar: Mumbai (Panvel) Amrit Bharat Express

West Bengal

West Bengal

Train 7- Kolkata (Santragachi): Tambaram Amrit Bharat Express Train 8- Kolkata (Howrah): Anand Vihar Terminal Amrit Bharat Express Train 9- Kolkata (Sealdah): Banaras Amrit Bharat Express

Credits

Photos Credit: All Representative Image/ Freepik 

