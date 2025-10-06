Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2968758https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/9-places-to-enjoy-skydiving-in-india-2968758
NewsPhotos9 Places To Enjoy Skydiving In India
photoDetails

9 Places To Enjoy Skydiving In India

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced skydiver, these locations in India offer some of the best views and safest jumps for a memorable skydiving adventure. So, pack your gear, take a deep breath, and get ready to fly high!

Updated:Oct 06, 2025, 05:13 PM IST
Follow Us

9 Places To Enjoy Skydiving In India

1/11
9 Places To Enjoy Skydiving In India

If you’re an adrenaline junkie looking to soar through the skies and experience the thrill of freefall, India offers some incredible spots for skydiving enthusiasts. With diverse landscapes ranging from beaches to mountains and deserts, skydiving in India promises breathtaking views along with an unforgettable adventure. Here are nine amazing places to enjoy skydiving in India:

 

Follow Us

Mysore, Karnataka

2/11
Mysore, Karnataka

 A popular spot for first-timers, offering unique views of Chamundi Hills and palaces. 

Follow Us

Aamby Valley, Maharashtra

3/11
Aamby Valley, Maharashtra

An upscale destination near Pune, surrounded by the Sahyadri hills, offering tandem jumps with luxury facilities. 

Follow Us

Pondicherry, Tamil Nadu

4/11
Pondicherry, Tamil Nadu

Known for its skydiving experiences, providing aerial views of the coastal region. 

Follow Us

Dhana, Madhya Pradesh

5/11
Dhana, Madhya Pradesh

A significant skydiving destination in central India, often used for training camps. 

Follow Us

Deesa, Gujarat

6/11
Deesa, Gujarat

India's first licensed drop zone, offering various types of jumps.

Follow Us

Hyderabad, Telangana

7/11
Hyderabad, Telangana

 A bustling city with established skydiving facilities, making it an accessible choice for many. 

Follow Us

Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh

8/11
Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh

 A prominent location that hosts skydiving events and offers tandem jumps. 

 

Follow Us

Narnaul, Haryana

9/11
Narnaul, Haryana

A destination for thrill-seekers, providing the opportunity for a free-fall experience. 

Follow Us

Bir Billing, Himachal Pradesh

10/11
Bir Billing, Himachal Pradesh

While more known for paragliding, it also offers skydiving, providing a different mountainous backdrop for the adventure.

Follow Us

Tips for Skydiving in India:

11/11
Tips for Skydiving in India:

Always choose certified operators with proper safety measures.

Check weather conditions before planning your jump.

Follow all instructions from instructors carefully.

Carry proper ID and medical certificates if required.

Book your jumps in advance, especially during peak seasons.

Follow Us
Skydiving In IndiaMaharashtraGujaratHimachal PradeshBir BillingMadhya Pradesh
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
India's Richest YouTuber
Meet India’s Richest YouTuber With Rs 665 Cr Estimated Net Worth, BEATS Samay Raina, Sourav Joshi, Triggered Insaan, With 5,240,000 Subscribers, He Is....
camera icon7
title
Richest CM in India
Meet India’s Richest Chief Minister: The Leader Whose Family Owns One Of India’s Biggest Food Companies And Declared Assets Worth Rs 9,31,00,00,000
camera icon10
title
World's Top 10 Most Deadliest-Dangerous Missiles
camera icon13
title
Sharad Purnima 2025
Sharad Purnima 2025 Supermoon: Astrological Predictions For All 12 Zodiacs On Full Moon
camera icon8
title
Shortest Train Route In India: THIS Train Charges Up To Rs 560 For Just 3Km Distance? - Discover Full Fare List, Coach Details And More