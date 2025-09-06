A City In India Where It’s Difficult To Find Onions Even In Salads
Katra in Jammu and Kashmir is the only city in India where onion and garlic are completely banned. It is neither cultivated here, nor sold, nor used in hotels and restaurants. Keeping in mind religious beliefs and faith, this tradition is strictly followed, which is a unique example of faith and discipline.
India is a country full of diversity. Here eating habits vary from place to place. Some people are vegetarian, some are non-vegetarian, while many people even avoid onion and garlic. Onion is considered an essential ingredient in most Indian kitchens, but imagine if there is a place where there is no trace of onion. Yes, Katra city of Jammu and Kashmir in India is such a unique place, where onion is completely banned.
In India, onions are used everywhere, from dal to vegetables, salads to chutneys. But Katra is a city where cultivation, sale and use of onions are banned. You will not find any dish made of onion and garlic in any hotel or restaurant here.
There are religious reasons behind this rule. The pilgrimage to Mata Vaishno Devi starts from here, so onion and garlic have been completely avoided to maintain the sanctity of this place.
According to Hindu religion, onion and garlic are considered tamasic food. This food is considered to increase laziness, anger and disorder in the mind and body. Its consumption is prohibited during worship and fasting.
Katra is the main entrance to the temple of Mata Vaishno Devi, so it is important to maintain a satvik environment here. This is the reason why onion and garlic are kept away here and this tradition continues even today.
There is no trade related to onion in Katra. Onion is neither sold in vegetable markets nor is it available in grocery shops. Hotels, dhabas and restaurants also do not serve things made of onion and garlic.
However, this does not mean that the food here is bland. The satvik dishes here are full of taste and nutrition even without onion and garlic, which the devotees eat with great relish.
Both the local people and the administration play an important role in maintaining this tradition. The rules are strictly followed and the local people adopt it as a part of faith.
According to shopkeepers, travelers coming from outside often ask for onions, but they suggest them satvik alternatives. Katra has shown that when faith and discipline meet, tradition also becomes a rule. This city is not just the gateway to Mata Vaishno Devi, but is also a symbol of faith and discipline.
