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NewsPhotosA portal in the heavens: What the Venus-Jupiter alignment could signal for stargazers tomorrow
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A portal in the heavens: What the Venus-Jupiter alignment could signal for stargazers tomorrow

The Venus-Jupiter Conjunction 2026 is a rare celestial event where the two brightest planets will appear very close in the sky on June 9. This stunning sky show can be seen with the naked eye just after sunset, making it a must-watch for stargazers.

Updated:Jun 08, 2026, 01:36 PM IST
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Venus-Jupiter Conjuction

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Venus-Jupiter Conjuction

The night sky is about to put on a beautiful show. On June 9, 2026, two of the brightest planets, Venus and Jupiter, will appear very close to each other. This rare event is called a conjunction, and it’s something you can easily see without any special equipment.

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What is a Planetary Conjunction?

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What is a Planetary Conjunction?

A planetary conjunction happens when two planets look very close to each other in the sky from Earth. On June 9, Venus and Jupiter will appear almost side by side.

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Why is this event special?

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Why is this event special?

This conjunction is special because both planets are very bright. It will be easy to spot even in city skies.

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Why do Venus and Jupiter shine so bright?

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Why do Venus and Jupiter shine so bright?

Venus is one of the brightest objects in the sky after the Sun and Moon. Jupiter is the largest planet, which also makes it very bright and easy to see.

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Best time to watch

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Best time to watch

The best time to watch is just after sunset. Look towards the western sky before the planets fade into the evening light.

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How close will they appear?

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How close will they appear?

Venus and Jupiter will appear less than 1 degree apart. They may even look like one bright star to the naked eye.

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Can you capture it on your phone?

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Can you capture it on your phone?

Yes, you can take photos using your smartphone. Using a tripod or zoom feature will help you get clearer shots.

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Other sky events in June

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Other sky events in June

June 2026 also brings other sky events like meteor showers and full moons. It’s a great month for skywatching.

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When will it happen again?

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When will it happen again?

The next similar Venus-Jupiter conjunction will happen in March 2028. That makes this event quite rare.

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Quick tips to watch

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Quick tips to watch

Look towards the west after sunset

Choose a place with a clear sky

Avoid bright lights for better visibility

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The Venus-Jupiter conjunction on June 9, 2026, is a simple yet magical event you shouldn’t miss. You don’t need a telescope, just step outside, look up, and enjoy the beauty of the universe. Moments like these remind us how small we are in such a vast and wonderful sky.

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