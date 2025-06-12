Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Horrific Photos From Air India AI171 Crash Site Surface, Shows Massive Destruction
Ahmedabad plane crash: The devastating plane crash after an Air India aircraft heading to London from Ahmedabad crashed at a medical college in Gujarat's Ahmedabad after a takeoff. A total of 242 people including 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals were onboarded Flight AI171 including 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew.
Rescue efforts are underway at the crash site of Air India Flight AI171, in Ahmedabad.
Paramilitary personnel reached the crash site as rescue efforts continued following the crash of Air India Flight at Medical Collage in Ahmedabad.
Air India Aircraft immediately after departure from Runway 23, fell on the ground outside the airport boundary. The official stated that the heavy black smoke was seen coming from the crash site.
According to the ATC, the aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1339 IST from runway 23. It made a Mayday call to ATC, but thereafter, the aircraft did not respond to the calls made by ATC.
After the tragic incident on Thrusday, debris of Air India Flight AI171 seen at the crash site in Ahmedabad.
Air India stated that the injured have been taken to the nearest hospital and issued a hotline for the relatives of the passengers. "We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information," said Air India.
Ahmedabad Police issued a list of 25 injured in a plane crash in Ahmedabad. While rescue operation is still underway at the crash site.
An inside picture of a hostel building damaged after Air India Flight AI171 crashed into it.
After the incident, condolences are pouring in across the world including Canada, Israel and Maldives. (Images: IANS)
Trending Photos