Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2930563https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/air-india-plane-crash-report-shocking-cockpit-image-to-black-box-discovery-unseen-pics-2930563
NewsPhotosAir India Plane Crash Report: Shocking Cockpit Image To Black Box Discovery – Unseen Pics
photoDetails

Air India Plane Crash Report: Shocking Cockpit Image To Black Box Discovery – Unseen Pics

London-bound Air India flight AI171 crashed just minutes after takeoff, claiming the lives of 260 people, including 241 passengers and crew members, with one survivor. The tragedy also saw 19 ground casualties.

 

Updated:Jul 12, 2025, 09:35 AM IST
Follow Us

Wreckage And Impact

1/7
Wreckage And Impact

The aircraft crashed into the BJ Medical College hostel, located 0.9 nautical miles from Runway 23. The Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT) did not activate. Wreckage was scattered over an area approximately 1,000 feet by 400 feet. Five buildings sustained major structural and fire damage.

 

Follow Us

Cockpit Findings

2/7
Cockpit Findings

The flap handle was found in the 5-degree takeoff position, confirmed by Enhanced Airborne Flight Recorder (EAFR) data. 

 

Follow Us

3/7

While the thrust levers were found in the idle position, EAFR data indicates they remained at takeoff thrust until the collision. Both fuel control switches were in the "run" position, as per the report. 

Follow Us

4/7

The landing gear lever was in the "down" position, according to the AAIB report. 

 

 

Follow Us

Flight Recorders

5/7
Flight Recorders

According to the AAIB report, the aircraft was equipped with two Enhanced Advanced Airborne Flight Recorders (EAFRs). The rear EAFR, which was found on the roof of Building A on June 13, 2025, had suffered heavy impact and thermal damage, making conventional data downloads difficult. 

 

Follow Us

6/7

The forward EAFR, which was equipped with a Recorder Independent Power Supply (RIPS), was found near Building F on June 16, 2025. Despite being burned, its Crash Protection Module (CPM) was in good condition. It yielded 49 hours of flight data and two hours of audio recording of the incident.

Follow Us

Accident Flight Data

7/7
Accident Flight Data

According to the AAIB report, EAFR data shows the aircraft reached a speed of 180 knots IAS at 08:08:42 UTC. Shortly thereafter, the fuel cutoff switches for Engine 1 and Engine 2 changed from "run" to "cutoff" within one second, reducing engine power. The cockpit voice recording captures one pilot asking, "Why did he cutoff?", and the other responding, "I did not do so."

Follow Us
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Ind vs Eng
10 Players With Most Hundreds In Test Cricket: Joe Root Surpasses Rahul Dravid, Steve Smith; Check Full List
camera icon9
title
Sadhguru
Meet Sadhguru From His Initial Days- Know About His Love For Luxurious Cars And Bikes; Educational Qualification And List Of Expensive Assets
camera icon8
title
business success story
Meet IITian Who Was Rejected 75 times, Failed In 7 Startups Now Runs Rs 93500000000 Company—His Business Is….
camera icon7
title
IAS Officer Sreenath K
Meet IAS Officer Sreenath K: Worked As Railway Coolie, Studied Using Free Wifi To Clear UPSC Exam Without Coaching; His Self-Study Success Mantra Is...
camera icon10
title
Rohit Sharma captaincy
Stats Don’t Lie: Why Rohit Sharma Deserves To Captain India In the 2027 World Cup Over Shubman Gill
NEWS ON ONE CLICK