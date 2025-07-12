Air India Plane Crash Report: Shocking Cockpit Image To Black Box Discovery – Unseen Pics

7 / 7

According to the AAIB report, EAFR data shows the aircraft reached a speed of 180 knots IAS at 08:08:42 UTC. Shortly thereafter, the fuel cutoff switches for Engine 1 and Engine 2 changed from "run" to "cutoff" within one second, reducing engine power. The cockpit voice recording captures one pilot asking, "Why did he cutoff?", and the other responding, "I did not do so."