Air India Plane Crash Report: Shocking Cockpit Image To Black Box Discovery – Unseen Pics
London-bound Air India flight AI171 crashed just minutes after takeoff, claiming the lives of 260 people, including 241 passengers and crew members, with one survivor. The tragedy also saw 19 ground casualties.
Wreckage And Impact
The aircraft crashed into the BJ Medical College hostel, located 0.9 nautical miles from Runway 23. The Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT) did not activate. Wreckage was scattered over an area approximately 1,000 feet by 400 feet. Five buildings sustained major structural and fire damage.
Cockpit Findings
The flap handle was found in the 5-degree takeoff position, confirmed by Enhanced Airborne Flight Recorder (EAFR) data.
While the thrust levers were found in the idle position, EAFR data indicates they remained at takeoff thrust until the collision. Both fuel control switches were in the "run" position, as per the report.
The landing gear lever was in the "down" position, according to the AAIB report.
Flight Recorders
According to the AAIB report, the aircraft was equipped with two Enhanced Advanced Airborne Flight Recorders (EAFRs). The rear EAFR, which was found on the roof of Building A on June 13, 2025, had suffered heavy impact and thermal damage, making conventional data downloads difficult.
The forward EAFR, which was equipped with a Recorder Independent Power Supply (RIPS), was found near Building F on June 16, 2025. Despite being burned, its Crash Protection Module (CPM) was in good condition. It yielded 49 hours of flight data and two hours of audio recording of the incident.
Accident Flight Data
According to the AAIB report, EAFR data shows the aircraft reached a speed of 180 knots IAS at 08:08:42 UTC. Shortly thereafter, the fuel cutoff switches for Engine 1 and Engine 2 changed from "run" to "cutoff" within one second, reducing engine power. The cockpit voice recording captures one pilot asking, "Why did he cutoff?", and the other responding, "I did not do so."
