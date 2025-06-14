Airport-Style Amenities At Indian Railways Station? THIS Station Boasts Of World-Class Luxury, Not New Delhi Or Ayodhya But...
Indian Railway is one of the biggest rail networks in the world, with approx 7,308 stations that cater to nearly 13,000 trains daily. Many small and big railway stations boost Indian government revenue. But do you know there is one railway station which carries an airport-like amenity?
Rani Kamalapati Railway Station located in Bhopal is India’s first station redeveloped and operated under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. This station was formerly popular as Habibganj Railway Station, but later renamed in November 2021.
Location
Rani Kamalapati Railway Station is located near Habibganj, a suburb of Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, and become popular because of its facilities and also marked as India’s first world-class station.
Facilities
It provides facilities like a spacious covered parking area, 24/7 power backup, drinking water, an air-conditioned lobby, offices, shops, automobile showrooms, a convention centre, a hotel and a super-speciality hospital.
This comes under the West Central Railway zone (WCR) of the Indian Railways and also serves as the headquarters of the Bhopal railway division.
Indian Railways has executed several measures to modernise its service like renovation of old Railway stations to the introduction of new trains.
There are many important trains like Rajdhani Express, Shatabdi Express, Duronto Express, Vande Bharat Express, Garib Rath Express, Gatimaan Express, and Tejas Express operate from here.
The redeveloped Habibganj Railway Station has achieved a remarkable feat, receiving a 5-star GEM rating in GEM Sustainability Certification from ASSOCHAM for its exceptional green and sustainable design. (Image: Rani Kamalapati Railway Station official site)
