Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2916189https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/airport-style-amenities-at-indian-railways-station-this-station-boasts-of-world-class-luxury-not-new-delhi-or-ayodhya-but-2916189
NewsPhotosAirport-Style Amenities At Indian Railways Station? THIS Station Boasts Of World-Class Luxury, Not New Delhi Or Ayodhya But...
photoDetails

Airport-Style Amenities At Indian Railways Station? THIS Station Boasts Of World-Class Luxury, Not New Delhi Or Ayodhya But...

Indian Railway is one of the biggest rail networks in the world, with approx 7,308 stations that cater to nearly 13,000 trains daily. Many small and big railway stations boost Indian government revenue. But do you know there is one railway station which carries an airport-like amenity?

 

Updated:Jun 14, 2025, 09:31 PM IST
Follow Us

1/7

Rani Kamalapati Railway Station located in Bhopal is India’s first station redeveloped and operated under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. This station was formerly popular as  Habibganj Railway Station, but later renamed in November 2021.

 

Follow Us

Location

2/7

Rani Kamalapati Railway Station is located near Habibganj, a suburb of Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, and become popular because of its facilities and also marked as India’s first world-class station.

 

Follow Us

Facilities

3/7

It provides facilities like a spacious covered parking area, 24/7 power backup, drinking water,  an air-conditioned lobby, offices, shops, automobile showrooms, a convention centre, a hotel and a super-speciality hospital.

 

Follow Us

4/7

This comes under the West Central Railway zone (WCR) of the Indian Railways and also serves as the headquarters of the Bhopal railway division.

 

Follow Us

5/7

Indian Railways has executed several measures to modernise its service like renovation of old Railway stations to the introduction of new trains. 

 

 

Follow Us

6/7

There are many important trains like Rajdhani Express, Shatabdi Express, Duronto Express, Vande Bharat Express, Garib Rath Express, Gatimaan Express, and Tejas Express operate from here.

 

Follow Us

7/7

The redeveloped Habibganj Railway Station has achieved a remarkable feat, receiving a 5-star GEM rating in GEM Sustainability Certification from ASSOCHAM for its exceptional green and sustainable design. (Image: Rani Kamalapati Railway Station official site)

 

Follow Us
Indian Railway StationRailway station
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Aus vs SA
First Players To Hit Century For A Team In ICC Tournament Final: Aiden Markram Joins Sourav Ganguly, Ricky Ponting; Check Full List
camera icon13
title
Weekly love horoscope
Weekly Love Horoscope For June 16- 22: Transforming Conversation Will Bring The Emotional Breakthroughs, Zodiacs
camera icon9
title
ahmedabad plane crash
Meet Actress Who Tragically Died In Plane Crash, Married Into Royal Family, Karisma Kapoor Played Her In Biopic; She Was... Movie's Name Is...
camera icon16
title
ICC final centuries
16 Players Who Scored Century In ICC Finals: Aiden Markram Joins Ricky Ponting, Clive Lloyd & More - Check Full List
camera icon10
title
top 10 medical colleges in india
NIRF Ranking: Top 10 Medical Colleges In India
NEWS ON ONE CLICK