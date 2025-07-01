Akbar’s Legacy Lives On: THESE Cities In India Were Named After Mughals – Details
The Mughal dynasty in India was an era of architecture, art, and culture. From iconic monuments like the Taj Mahal to several gardens and forts, the Mughals left behind a legacy that still defines the nation's historical landscape.
Apart from the cultural footprint, the Mughals also had an impression on the Indian map, as many cities bear the names of Mughal emperors.
Bahadurgarh
Haryana's city, Bahadurgarh, was reportedly named after Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah.
Aurangabad
Maharashtra's Aurangabad was named after the Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. However, it was later renamed as 'Chhatrapti Sambhaji Nagar', as per media reports.
Shikohabad
Shikohabad is located in Uttar Pradesh and is known to be named after Shah Jahan's son Dara Shikoh.
Farrukhabad
Farrukhabad is located in Uttar Pradesh.
Shahjahanpur
Shahjahanpur is located in the state of Uttar Pradesh and bears the name of the famous Mughal emperor Shah Jahan.
Akbarpur
One of the most popular emperors of the Mughal dynasty, Akbar, also has a place named after him.
Areas of cities named after Mughals
Areas of several cities, like Delhi's Jahangirpuri, also bear the name of famous Mughal rulers.
