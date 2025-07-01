Advertisement
NewsPhotosAkbar’s Legacy Lives On: THESE Cities In India Were Named After Mughals – Details
Akbar’s Legacy Lives On: THESE Cities In India Were Named After Mughals – Details

The Mughal dynasty in India was an era of architecture, art, and culture. From iconic monuments like the Taj Mahal to several gardens and forts, the Mughals left behind a legacy that still defines the nation's historical landscape. 

Apart from the cultural footprint, the Mughals also had an impression on the Indian map, as many cities bear the names of Mughal emperors.

Updated:Jul 01, 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Bahadurgarh

Haryana's city, Bahadurgarh, was reportedly named after Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah.

Aurangabad

Maharashtra's Aurangabad was named after the Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. However, it was later renamed as 'Chhatrapti Sambhaji Nagar', as per media reports. 

Shikohabad

Shikohabad is located in Uttar Pradesh and is known to be named after Shah Jahan's son Dara Shikoh. 

Farrukhabad

Farrukhabad is located in Uttar Pradesh. 

Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur is located in the state of Uttar Pradesh and bears the name of the famous Mughal emperor Shah Jahan. 

Akbarpur

One of the most popular emperors of the Mughal dynasty, Akbar, also has a place named after him.

Areas of cities named after Mughals

Areas of several cities, like Delhi's Jahangirpuri, also bear the name of famous Mughal rulers. 

Credits

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

Photo Credits

Photo Credits: All Representational Images/ Freepik

Mughal rulersmughal rulers in indiaIndia city name history
