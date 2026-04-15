Amazon of the seas: Lifeline for humans, 25% of marine species- What makes coral reefs so special?

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But, like rainforests, coral reefs are in trouble. Rising ocean temperatures and acidification, combined with destructive fishing, resource extraction and marine pollution are all harming these living ecosystems. According to UNESCO, current situations could cause all UNESCO World Heritage coral reefs to become functionally extinct by 2100.

Here are 5 reasons why coral reefs are extremely important, and why it’s so crucial we conserve them for the future: