Amazon of the seas: Lifeline for humans, 25% of marine species- What makes coral reefs so special?
'Finding Nemo' magic
If you've seen 'Finding Nemo,' you know how important the vibrant coral reefs are. They serve as a nursery, playground, and home for millions of aquatic animals. Coral reefs are among the most biodiverse ecosystems on our planet. They are formed by colonies of tiny, hard-skeleton animals called coral polyps. Reefs don't just house more than 4,000 species of fish and coral, but also act as home for sea turtles, reef sharks, rays, dolphins, sponges, sea stars, jellyfish, and sea snakes. A healthy reef is covered by organisms down to every square inch.
'Rainforests of the sea'
Coral reefs are also called the 'rainforests of the sea' or 'marine biodiversity hotspots,' they cover less than 1% of the seafloor but support a whopping 25% of all marine species. They are found mainly in warm, shallow tropical waters, and provide essential food, coastal protection, and economic value. The Great Barrier Reef alone is home to over 1,600 fish species, 30,000+ species of mollusks, and 630 types of echinoderms.
Coral reefs are in trouble
But, like rainforests, coral reefs are in trouble. Rising ocean temperatures and acidification, combined with destructive fishing, resource extraction and marine pollution are all harming these living ecosystems. According to UNESCO, current situations could cause all UNESCO World Heritage coral reefs to become functionally extinct by 2100.
Here are 5 reasons why coral reefs are extremely important, and why it’s so crucial we conserve them for the future:
150,000 kilometres of coastline
1. They protect our coasts and save lives
Coral reefs stretch along more than 150,000 kilometres of coastline in more than 100 countries across the world. That’s a massive natural barrier. Coral reefs reduce the power of waves, they help break the force of big waves during storms, hurricanes, typhoons, and even tsunamis. This helps prevent coastal erosion, flooding and damage to the land. In fact, many man-made coastal protections are actually designed by copying how coral reefs work.
A busy underwater city
2. They’re home to thousands of species
The Coral Triangle in Southeast Asia is one of the most diverse marine areas on our planet. Thousands of species of coral, fish, mollusc and other wildlife live on one reef. Their entire life cycle, from birth, growing up, courting a partner, giving birth to offsprings, and death happens on thier reef. Coral reefs are like a busy underwater city, they host entire ecosystems where aquatic plants, animals and organisms live side-by-side.
Daily food source for millions
3. They provide food for local people
Coastal communities, especially on islands and in developing countries, depend heavily on reefs for fishing. Fish, crabs, and other seafood from the reefs make up a large part of their daily diet. For many families, the reef is their main source of food.
One billion people worldwide
4. They support millions of lives
It’s not just locals, around one billion people worldwide rely on coral reefs for food and income. Reefs are home to about one fourth of all fish born in the ocean, which supports both small-scale fishing and large commercial industries. When looked after properly, a healthy reef can produce up to 15 tonnes of seafood per square kilometre every year.
Cancer, HIV, and heart disease
5. They help in medical research
A lot of the ocean is still unexplored, but we’ve already discovered amazing things from coral reefs. Substances taken from corals and other reef creatures have been used to develop treatments for cancer, HIV, and heart disease. It just shows how much our own health and future could depend on keeping these reefs alive.
Pic Credits: Freepik
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