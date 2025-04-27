Advertisement
Another War Between India And Pakistan? 78 Years Of Existence But Multiple Conflicts - Check Indo-Pak Rivalry So Far
Another War Between India And Pakistan? 78 Years Of Existence But Multiple Conflicts - Check Indo-Pak Rivalry So Far

Explore the full history of Indo-Pakistan wars and conflicts from 1947 to 2025, covering key battles like the Kargil War, Balakot Airstrikes, and the recent Pahalgam Attack, shaping South Asia’s tense geopolitical landscape.

Updated:Apr 27, 2025, 08:46 AM IST
India Pakistan Conflict History

India Pakistan Conflict History

India and Pakistan have been embroiled in numerous wars, standoffs, and tensions since their partition in 1947. With Kashmir being the primary flashpoint, these two nations have witnessed full-scale wars, proxy conflicts, and military standoffs that have dramatically influenced the South Asian geopolitical environment. The Pahalgam Terror Attack in April 2025, which killed atleast 26 tourists, has further worsened relations, leading to major diplomatic and strategic fallout.

Here is a list of major Indo-Pakistan Wars and their causes:

First Indo-Pakistani War (1947-1948)

First Indo-Pakistani War (1947-1948)

First Indo-Pakistani War (1947-1948)

Background:

The first Indo-Pak war broke out over the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir’s accession to India. After tribal militias backed by Pakistan invaded Kashmir, Maharaja Hari Singh sought Indian military support and agreed to accede to India.

First Indo-Pakistani War (1947-1948)

First Indo-Pakistani War (1947-1948)

Conflict:

Following the accession, India sent its troops to repel the invaders. The conflict resulted in the establishment of the Line of Control (LoC) after a UN-mediated ceasefire in 1949. India retained control over two-thirds of Kashmir, while Pakistan occupied the remaining territory, now known as Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Second Indo-Pakistani War (1965)

Second Indo-Pakistani War (1965)

Second Indo-Pakistani War (1965)

Background:

Rooted in the unresolved Kashmir dispute, the second war began when Pakistan launched Operation Gibraltar, attempting to incite rebellion in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Second Indo-Pakistani War (1965)

Second Indo-Pakistani War (1965)

Conflict:

India retaliated with full military force. The war lasted for 17 intense days with heavy casualties and tank battles. International mediation by the Soviet Union and the USA led to the Tashkent Agreement in 1966, ending active hostilities, although the Kashmir issue remained unresolved.

Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 (Bangladesh Liberation War)

Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 (Bangladesh Liberation War)

Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 (Bangladesh Liberation War)

Background:

The 1971 conflict was triggered by the Bangladesh Liberation Movement in East Pakistan. After widespread atrocities by Pakistani forces under Operation Searchlight, millions fled to India, creating a humanitarian crisis.

Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 (Bangladesh Liberation War)

Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 (Bangladesh Liberation War)

Conflict:

India formally entered the war after Pakistan’s preemptive strikes. In a swift 13-day campaign, India captured 90,000 Pakistani troops, leading to the creation of Bangladesh. The Shimla Agreement was later signed, wherein India returned captured territories in the spirit of peace-building.

Kargil War (1999)

Kargil War (1999)

Kargil War (1999)

Background:

In 1999, Pakistani troops and militants infiltrated Indian positions along the LoC in the Kargil sector of Kashmir, triggering a full-blown conflict.

Kargil War (1999)

Kargil War (1999)

Conflict:

India launched Operation Vijay to reclaim the occupied heights. After intense fighting, Indian forces regained control within two months. Heavy international pressure, especially from the U.S., forced Pakistan to withdraw. Pakistan suffered major casualties and acknowledged defeat, making the Kargil War one of the most significant post-nuclear conflicts in the region.

India Pakistan Conflict History

India Pakistan Conflict History

Significant Conflicts and Standoffs Between India and Pakistan

Siachen Conflict (1984-2003)

Siachen Conflict (1984-2003)

Siachen Conflict (1984-2003): The world's highest battlefield, the Siachen Glacier, became a site of continuous military engagement between India and Pakistan. Beginning in 1984 with India's Operation Meghdoot, the conflict persisted for decades, costing countless lives without significant territorial changes, and was largely driven by strategic posturing over the un-demarcated territory.

2001-2002 India-Pakistan Standoff

2001-2002 India-Pakistan Standoff

2001-2002 India-Pakistan Standoff: Triggered by the 2001 attack on the Indian Parliament by terrorists allegedly linked to Pakistan, tensions escalated to near-war conditions. Massive troop mobilizations took place, and both nations stood on the brink of war before international diplomatic intervention helped de-escalate the situation.

2008 Mumbai Attacks

2008 Mumbai Attacks

2008 Mumbai Attacks: The 26/11 Mumbai attacks, carried out by militants linked to Pakistan-based groups, reignited severe tensions. India responded by strengthening counter-terrorism measures and demanding action against perpetrators, while Pakistan mobilized its troops defensively along the border, once again leading to fears of conflict.

2016 Uri Attack and Surgical Strikes

2016 Uri Attack and Surgical Strikes

2016 Uri Attack and Surgical Strikes: Following a deadly terrorist attack on an Indian Army base in Uri, Kashmir, India conducted surgical strikes across the LoC, targeting terror launch pads. This marked a significant shift in India’s counter-terrorism policy and heightened military tensions between the two neighbors.

2019 Pulwama Attack and Balakot Airstrikes

2019 Pulwama Attack and Balakot Airstrikes

2019 Pulwama Attack and Balakot Airstrikes: In February 2019, a suicide bomber killed 40 CRPF personnel in Pulwama, Kashmir. India retaliated with airstrikes on terrorist camps in Balakot, Pakistan. Pakistan responded with airstrikes of its own, and an Indian pilot was captured and later released. These events brought India and Pakistan dangerously close to full-scale conflict again.

2025 Pahalgam Attack and Current Tensions

2025 Pahalgam Attack and Current Tensions

2025 Pahalgam Attack and Current Tensions: The terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, which killed atleast 26 Indian tourists, has plunged Indo-Pak relations to a new low. In retaliation, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, closed the Attari-Wagah border, and downgraded diplomatic ties. Pakistan has responded by fortifying its borders and halting bilateral agreements. Both countries now face a serious strategic standoff.

History of Conflict Between India and Pakistan

History of Conflict Between India and Pakistan

Since 1947, India and Pakistan have fought four major wars and have engaged in several conflicts mainly centered around Kashmir. The Kashmir dispute has consistently been the flashpoint for military confrontations. Other factors, such as water-sharing issues, terrorism, and political tensions, have also fueled the conflict. Even agreements like the Tashkent Agreement (1966) and the Shimla Accord (1972) have failed to bring about lasting peace.

India Pakistan Diplomatic Relations

India Pakistan Diplomatic Relations

The Indo-Pakistan rivalry remains one of the most intense and dangerous rivalries in modern history. Despite international mediation and diplomatic agreements, deep-rooted issues like Kashmir, terrorism, and mistrust continue to fuel the conflict. The Pahalgam Attack in 2025 has reignited fears of a full-scale war.

Pahalgam Terror Attack 2025

Pahalgam Terror Attack 2025

Pic Credits: ANI, Freepik

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

 

