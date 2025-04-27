Another War Between India And Pakistan? 78 Years Of Existence But Multiple Conflicts - Check Indo-Pak Rivalry So Far

1 / 19

India and Pakistan have been embroiled in numerous wars, standoffs, and tensions since their partition in 1947. With Kashmir being the primary flashpoint, these two nations have witnessed full-scale wars, proxy conflicts, and military standoffs that have dramatically influenced the South Asian geopolitical environment. The Pahalgam Terror Attack in April 2025, which killed atleast 26 tourists, has further worsened relations, leading to major diplomatic and strategic fallout.

Here is a list of major Indo-Pakistan Wars and their causes: