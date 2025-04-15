Advertisement
Amravati Airport To Launch Commercial Flights From Tomorrow; Check Flight Schedule, Ticket Price
Amravati Airport To Launch Commercial Flights From Tomorrow; Check Flight Schedule, Ticket Price

Updated:Apr 15, 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Launch Date

Launch Date

Amravati Airport at Belora, 15 km from the city, will start regular passenger flights from April 16.  

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis will inaugurate the airport, marking a major step in regional connectivity.

 

UDAN Scheme

The airport is part of the Government of India's UDAN scheme, aimed at improving regional air connectivity.

Inaugural Flight

 The first Alliance Air flight to Mumbai departs at 11:30 a.m. on April 16; it’s already fully booked.  

Flight Schedule

Alliance Air will operate thrice-weekly flights between Amravati and Mumbai — on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Cost

As per the media reports, The inaugural Alliance Air flight from Amravati to Mumbai costs approx Rs 2,100.

Time-Saving

The new air route reduces travel time from 8 hours as compare by road or train, boosting business, tourism, and local convenience. (Representative Images: Freepik)

Amravatiairport
