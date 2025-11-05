Animals That Sleep The Most: These Lazy Creatures Snooze Up To 20 Hours A Day- Know Why
There are many animals in the world that spend almost their entire day sleeping. Koalas sleep for about 22 hours, sloths and lions for 20 hours, opossums for 18 hours, and pandas for around 12 hours a day. For these animals, sleep is the main source of energy.
Koala
When it comes to sleeping, the koala tops the list. It sleeps for nearly 22 hours a day and stays awake for only about two hours. The reason lies in its diet, koalas feed on eucalyptus leaves, which are low in nutrients and take a long time to digest. As a result, they need a lot of rest to conserve their energy. They are often seen hanging lazily from tree branches while sleeping.
Sloth
Sloths are among the slowest animals in the world and spend most of their lives hanging upside down from trees. They can sleep for up to 20 hours a day. Their slow metabolism makes them sluggish, which is why they require so much rest. Sloths are so still in their environment that they often blend in with the trees, making it hard for predators to spot them.
Panda
Pandas are known for their calm nature and adorable appearance, but they, too, are big sleepers. They spend most of their day eating bamboo and then resting. Since bamboo is low in energy, pandas need to sleep for 10 to 12 hours a day to maintain their strength. In forests, they are often seen napping among thick bamboo groves.
Opossum
Opossums lead a very quiet life. They prefer to rest during the day and come out at night. These creatures can sleep for 18 to 20 hours a day. After such long rest, they venture out at night in search of food. For opossums, daytime is for relaxation and energy restoration.
Turtles
Turtles live slowly and peacefully, conserving energy through rest and calm movement, teaching patience and tranquility in nature. (Image: Pixabay)
