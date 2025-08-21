Aunta–Simaria 6-Lane Bridge Set For Inauguration By PM Modi: BIG Boost For North–South Bihar Connectivity- Check Cost, Length, Other Details
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bihar on August 22 to inaugurate the Rs 1,870 crore Aunta–Simaria 6-lane bridge over the Ganga. The project, enhancing connectivity between North and South Bihar, is set to ease congestion, cut travel time, and boost regional trade, with strict security measures in place.
Aunta–Simaria Ganga Bridge Inauguration
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Bihar’s Gaya, Patna and Begusarai districts on August 22 to inaugurate the much-awaited Aunta–Simaria 6-lane bridge project built over the Ganga River in Begusarai.
Cost and length
The construction of the new bridge, with an estimated cost of over Rs 1,870 crore, features an 8.15 km stretch along NH-31 and a 1.86 km, six-lane bridge parallel to the historic Rajendra Setu, aimed at easing traffic flow and improving regional connectivity.
Connectivity
This bridge will connect Mokama (Patna district) and Begusarai and reduce the heavy vehicle detours of over 100 km.
Benifites
The new bridge will ease congestion and significantly reduce travel time for vehicles commuting between North Bihar districts such as Begusarai, Supaul, Madhubani, Purnea, Araria and others, and South Bihar districts including Sheikhpura, Nawada, Lakhisarai, as well as Patna.
Features
The bridge is expected to boost regional trade and drive economic growth, particularly in North Bihar, which relies heavily on South Bihar and Jharkhand for raw materials.
August 22 Alert
For the Prime Minister’s August 22 visit, the district administration and police have enforced strict security. Vehicle movement will remain prohibited from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M. on the Aunta Simaria bridge and Rajendra Setu, with NTPC the Aunta route a “Red Zone.” (All Images: @narendramodi)
Trending Photos