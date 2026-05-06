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NewsPhotosAutomation Impact: 10 Jobs likely to disappear in coming years, a report by WEF
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Automation Impact: 10 Jobs likely to disappear in coming years, a report by WEF

The global job landscape is undergoing a major transformation. According to the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025, millions of roles are expected to decline by 2030 as automation, artificial intelligence, and digital systems become more advanced and widely adopted.

Most of the jobs on the decline share a common trait hey involve repetitive, routine, or predictable tasks. Here’s a detailed look at the top 10 declining jobs and the reasons behind their slowdown.

Updated:May 06, 2026, 02:52 PM IST
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Cashiers and ticket clerks

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Cashiers and ticket clerks

The widespread adoption of self-checkout kiosks, digital wallets, and online booking platforms has significantly reduced the need for human cashiers. From supermarkets to railway stations, automated systems now handle transactions faster and with fewer errors. (Image credit: Unsplash)

 

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Building caretakers, cleaners, and housekeepers

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Building caretakers, cleaners, and housekeepers

Although these roles remain necessary, the rise of robotic vacuum cleaners, automated maintenance systems, and outsourcing services is expected to lower overall job growth in this sector. 

 (Image credit: Unsplash)

 

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Printing workers

3/10
Printing workers

The shift from print to digital media has been one of the biggest disruptors. Newspapers, magazines, and advertising materials are increasingly consumed online, leading to a steady decline in printing-related jobs. 

 (Image credit: Unsplash)

 

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Transportation attendants and conductors

4/10
Transportation attendants and conductors

E-ticketing, smart cards, and automated fare collection systems are replacing manual ticket checking. This trend is visible in metros, buses, and railways across many countries.

 (Image credit: Unsplash)

 

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Security guards

5/10
Security guards

AI-powered surveillance cameras, motion sensors, and automated alert systems are transforming the security industry. While human oversight is still required, the number of traditional guard roles is gradually decreasing. 

 (Image credit: Unsplash)

 

 

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Data entry clerks

6/10
Data entry clerks

Data entry is highly repetitive and rule-based, making it ideal for automation. AI tools can now extract, process, and organise data much faster and more accurately than humans. 

 (Image credit: Unsplash)

 

 

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Postal service clerks

7/10
Postal service clerks

The decline in physical mail due to emails and instant messaging has reduced the need for postal workers. Although parcel delivery is growing, traditional clerical roles in postal services are shrinking. 

 (Image credit: Unsplash)

 

 

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Telemarketer

8/10
Telemarketer

Cold-calling is increasingly being replaced by automated calling systems, chatbots, and targeted digital advertising, which offer better efficiency and reach. 

 (Image credit: Unsplash)

 

 

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Sales workers and Street vendors

9/10
Sales workers and Street vendors

E-commerce platforms have transformed how people shop. Consumers now prefer the convenience of online purchases, reducing reliance on direct selling methods. 

 (Image credit: Unsplash)

 

 

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Graphic designer

10/10
Graphic designer

While creative design remains important, basic tasks like logo creation, templates, and social media graphics are increasingly handled by AI tools. This mainly affects entry-level and repetitive design roles. 

 (Image credit: Unsplash)

 

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