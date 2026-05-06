Automation Impact: 10 Jobs likely to disappear in coming years, a report by WEF

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The global job landscape is undergoing a major transformation. According to the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025, millions of roles are expected to decline by 2030 as automation, artificial intelligence, and digital systems become more advanced and widely adopted.

Most of the jobs on the decline share a common trait hey involve repetitive, routine, or predictable tasks. Here’s a detailed look at the top 10 declining jobs and the reasons behind their slowdown.