Ayodhya Deepotsav 2025: City Shines With 26.17 Lakh Diyas, Dazzling Laser Show & Aarti | PHOTOS

Ayodhya Deepotsav 2025: In a breathtaking display of devotion and grandeur, Ayodhya set two new Guinness World Records during this year’s Deepotsav celebrations held on the banks of the Saryu River. The city lit a staggering 26.17 lakh diyas (2.617 million oil lamps) and saw 2,128 people perform aarti together, both accomplishments officially certified by the Guinness Book of World Records. This year’s Deepotsav not only honoured the spiritual traditions of Diwali but also positioned Ayodhya as a global hub for cultural celebration, unity, and devotion, witnessed and recorded for posterity.