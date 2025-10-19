Ayodhya Deepotsav 2025: City Shines With 26.17 Lakh Diyas, Dazzling Laser Show & Aarti | PHOTOS
Ayodhya Deepotsav 2025: In a breathtaking display of devotion and grandeur, Ayodhya set two new Guinness World Records during this year’s Deepotsav celebrations held on the banks of the Saryu River. The city lit a staggering 26.17 lakh diyas (2.617 million oil lamps) and saw 2,128 people perform aarti together, both accomplishments officially certified by the Guinness Book of World Records. This year’s Deepotsav not only honoured the spiritual traditions of Diwali but also positioned Ayodhya as a global hub for cultural celebration, unity, and devotion, witnessed and recorded for posterity.
Ram Ki Paidi Glows With Over 26 Lakh Diyas
A total of 26,17,215 oil lamps lit up Ram Ki Paidi and 56 ghats, setting a world record for the largest display of oil lamps at one location. The lamps were prepared and arranged by a massive team of volunteers. (Photo Credit: IANS)
The festivities began at 5 PM and continued until 8 PM, featuring a grand aarti ceremony, a light and sound show, and a spectacular fireworks display. (Photo Credit: IANS)
Laser and light show underway at Ram ki Paidi at the banks of River Saryu in Ayodhya. (Photo Credit: IANS)
Performances were held along with grand celebrations in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya during Deeptosav on Sunday. (Photo Credit: IANS)
Massive Volunteer Support
According to Ayodhya’s Divisional Commissioner Rajesh Kumar, over 33,000 volunteers were mobilised for the lighting of diyas. Each team was assigned a sector to ensure smooth coordination. (Photo Credit: IANS)
Record-Breaking Aarti With 2,128 Participants
A synchronised aarti was performed by 2,128 people, establishing a new Guinness World Record for the largest number of people performing aarti simultaneously. (Photo Credit: IANS)
Guinness World Records Team Uses Drones For Verification
Officials from the Guinness Book of World Records deployed drones to count the diyas, confirming the authenticity of the attempt before announcing the achievement on site. (Photo Credit: IANS)
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Participates In Celebrations
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended greetings to saints and mahants in Ayodhya before taking part in the festivities, including performing the aarti himself. (Photo Credit: IANS)
Symbolic Procession: ‘Pushpak Vimaan’ Pulled By CM
The Chief Minister also pulled a symbolic chariot, the ‘Pushpak Vimaan,’ carrying artists dressed as Lord Ram, Mata Sita, and Lakshman, reflecting the legendary return to Ayodhya. (Photo Credit: IANS)
Ramlila by Artists From Five Countries
Cultural performances included Ramlila by artists hailing from five different countries, entertaining the audience well into the night and showcasing Ayodhya’s growing global spiritual appeal. (Photo Credit: IANS)
Guinness Award For Aarti Participation & Lamp Display
The Uttar Pradesh Department of Tourism, the Ayodhya administration, and Rammanohar Lohia Avadh University were jointly honoured with a Guinness World Record for orchestrating the largest oil lamp display. The Tourism Department, District Administration, and the Saryu Aarti Samiti were also jointly awarded a separate Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people performing aarti together. (Photo Credit: IANS)
