Ayodhya Set To Get Ring Road To Ease City Traffic Congestion: Distance, Cost, Route, Features- All Details
Ayodhya Ring Road Project: Since the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the city has witnessed a massive boost in its visitors' count. With more people coming to the city, the traffic has also significantly increased. Now, to ease the traffic and give people better road connectivity, the Uttar Pradesh government is working on the Ayohdya's first ring road project.
Cost: Rs 3,935 crore
The Ayodhya Ring Road project, spanning 67.17 km and costing ₹3,935 crore, aims to reduce traffic congestion and enhance connectivity with key cities like Lucknow, Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Raebareli. The tender process is complete and construction work is already in full swing.
Two Bridges On Saryu
The project includes 2 bridges over the Saryu River, connecting Ayodhya with Basti and Gonda.
Seven Flyovers
The Ayodhya Ring Road will have 7 flyovers to streamline urban traffic and 4 railway overbridges on railway lines connecting Ayodhya with Varanasi, Prayagraj, Lucknow, and Mankapur.
16 Underpasses
The Ring Road will have 16 underpasses for smooth vehicular movement across the key junctures.
Decongestion Of City Traffic
Once completed, the Ring Road will significantly decongest major routes, improve regional accessibility, and support Ayodhya’s growing infrastructure and tourism.
Four To Six Lanes
This four-to-six-lane expressway is divided into two sections: Package 1 – the 35.40 km Northern Ayodhya Bypass, and Package 2 – the 32.172 km Southern Ayodhya Bypass.
