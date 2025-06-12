Advertisement
Bangalore Food Trail: 10 Legendary Local Eats

This Food Trail will takes you on a delicious journey through the city’s iconic eats — from buttery benne dosa and spicy donne biryani to sweet filter coffee and crunchy vada. This guide highlights must-try local dishes that define Bangalore’s vibrant food culture and it is perfect for both first-time visitors and passionate foodies.
Updated:Jun 12, 2025, 04:50 PM IST
Bisi Bele Bath

1/10
Bisi Bele Bath

It is a hot lentil-rice goodness with a Karnataka twist. It is a rich, slightly tangy, spiced rice made with lentils and vegetables, served with a spoonful of ghee and crunchy boondi. It is called Soul food for rainy days. Also ask for a side of curd and pickle—it elevates the flavor.

Filter Coffee

2/10
Filter Coffee

Bangalore runs on filter kaapi. Filter Coffee is frothy, strong, aromatic coffee brewed with freshly ground beans and chicory, served in a traditional steel tumbler. Its vibe is Old-school, minimalistic charm and pro tip is to have it standing up with a side of crispy vada.

Idli-Vada Combo

3/10
Idli-Vada Combo

It is very soft, fluffy, and melt-in-the-mouth. Ultra-soft idlis, crispy vadas, and an unlimited flow of coconut chutney (no sambar here) and served on a banana leaf plate.

Benne Dosa

4/10
Benne Dosa

Take just one bite and you’ll know why this is legendary. It is a thick, golden-brown dosa slathered in generous dollops of butter (“benne” in Kannada), served with coconut chutney and spicy potato filling. Pair it with their strong filter coffee and it will be a deadly combination.

Chow Chow Bath

5/10
Chow Chow Bath

It is a sweet + savory breakfast delight. A two-in-one combo—Khara Bath (spicy upma) + Kesari Bath (sweet semolina pudding), often with chutney on the side. It is a quick, hearty meal loved by locals. Pro Tip for you is to ask for extra ghee.

Pani Puri

6/10
Pani Puri

Pani puri is Bangalore’s spin on a national favorite. Hollow puris filled with spiced potato, onions, and sweet-spicy pani. The masala water here is zingy with southern spices. It is a street-side buzz, and open till late. Also try the “masala puri” too which is served hot and loaded.

Donne Biryani

7/10
Donne Biryani

Biryani: It is the city’s best-kept non-veg secret. Spicy, small-grained jeera samba rice cooked with tender meat, served in a donne (eco-friendly leaf bowl). With No-frills and full of flavor. Also go early because these biryani joints close by afternoon.

Ragi Mudde with Sambar / Curry

8/10
Ragi Mudde with Sambar / Curry

Local Karnataka Messes: It is a Traditional and healthy, Soft, finger millet balls dipped in spicy sambar or mutton curry. Rural Karnataka brought this to the city and Best eaten with your hands.

Vada Pav – Goli

9/10
Vada Pav – Goli

 Local Street Carts: It is Mumbai’s favorite got a spicy Bangalore twist. It is a deep-fried potato patties stuffed in pav, topped with spicy garlic chutney and green chilies. It is a On-the-go snack and also perfect for chai breaks. Add cheese or mayo at some fusion stalls for a twist.

Mysore Pak

10/10
Mysore Pak

Dessert Time – End your food trail on a sweet note. Mysore Pak: Ghee-laden, crumbly sweet from Karnataka. And Dil Pasand, which is a flaky pastry stuffed with coconut, sugar, and tutti-frutti.

