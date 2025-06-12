Bangalore Food Trail: 10 Legendary Local Eats
Bisi Bele Bath
It is a hot lentil-rice goodness with a Karnataka twist. It is a rich, slightly tangy, spiced rice made with lentils and vegetables, served with a spoonful of ghee and crunchy boondi. It is called Soul food for rainy days. Also ask for a side of curd and pickle—it elevates the flavor.
Filter Coffee
Bangalore runs on filter kaapi. Filter Coffee is frothy, strong, aromatic coffee brewed with freshly ground beans and chicory, served in a traditional steel tumbler. Its vibe is Old-school, minimalistic charm and pro tip is to have it standing up with a side of crispy vada.
Idli-Vada Combo
It is very soft, fluffy, and melt-in-the-mouth. Ultra-soft idlis, crispy vadas, and an unlimited flow of coconut chutney (no sambar here) and served on a banana leaf plate.
Benne Dosa
Take just one bite and you’ll know why this is legendary. It is a thick, golden-brown dosa slathered in generous dollops of butter (“benne” in Kannada), served with coconut chutney and spicy potato filling. Pair it with their strong filter coffee and it will be a deadly combination.
Chow Chow Bath
It is a sweet + savory breakfast delight. A two-in-one combo—Khara Bath (spicy upma) + Kesari Bath (sweet semolina pudding), often with chutney on the side. It is a quick, hearty meal loved by locals. Pro Tip for you is to ask for extra ghee.
Pani Puri
Pani puri is Bangalore’s spin on a national favorite. Hollow puris filled with spiced potato, onions, and sweet-spicy pani. The masala water here is zingy with southern spices. It is a street-side buzz, and open till late. Also try the “masala puri” too which is served hot and loaded.
Donne Biryani
Biryani: It is the city’s best-kept non-veg secret. Spicy, small-grained jeera samba rice cooked with tender meat, served in a donne (eco-friendly leaf bowl). With No-frills and full of flavor. Also go early because these biryani joints close by afternoon.
Ragi Mudde with Sambar / Curry
Local Karnataka Messes: It is a Traditional and healthy, Soft, finger millet balls dipped in spicy sambar or mutton curry. Rural Karnataka brought this to the city and Best eaten with your hands.
Vada Pav – Goli
Local Street Carts: It is Mumbai’s favorite got a spicy Bangalore twist. It is a deep-fried potato patties stuffed in pav, topped with spicy garlic chutney and green chilies. It is a On-the-go snack and also perfect for chai breaks. Add cheese or mayo at some fusion stalls for a twist.
Mysore Pak
Dessert Time – End your food trail on a sweet note. Mysore Pak: Ghee-laden, crumbly sweet from Karnataka. And Dil Pasand, which is a flaky pastry stuffed with coconut, sugar, and tutti-frutti.
Trending Photos