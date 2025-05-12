Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2900192https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/before-and-after-pics-how-india-airstrikes-changed-pakistans-airbases-2900192
NewsPhotosBefore And After Pics: How India's Airstrikes Changed Pakistan's Airbases
photoDetails

Before And After Pics: How India's Airstrikes Changed Pakistan's Airbases

Check the airbases and air defence radar of Pakistan that India targeted and destroyed. 

Updated:May 12, 2025, 11:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Nur Khan Airbase, Rawalpindi

1/8
Nur Khan Airbase, Rawalpindi

“India’s strike on Nur Khan disrupted the heart of Pakistan’s air logistics and high-level military coordination. As the base closest to Islamabad, often used for VIP transport and military logistics, its neutralization severed critical links between the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) leadership and its operational units during the conflict,” said BJP Leader Amit Malviya in a post on X. 

Follow Us

PAF Base, Rafiqui

2/8
PAF Base, Rafiqui

PAF base, Rafiqui, was targeted as well. “The destruction of its aircraft shelters and runway infrastructure significantly weakened Pakistan’s ability to launch counter-air operations, especially in central Punjab. This move effectively removed one of PAF’s sharpest offensive tools,” the BJP leader added. 

Follow Us

Sukkur Airbase, Sindh

3/8
Sukkur Airbase, Sindh

Malviya added that the destruction of Sukkur Airbase cut Pakistan’s southern air corridor, as it had been essential for troop and equipment movement across Sindh and Balochistan.

Follow Us

Chunian Air Defence Radar

4/8
Chunian Air Defence Radar

India’s strikes on Chunian disrupted radar coverage and communications infrastructure vital for central Punjab’s airspace monitoring, he added. 

Follow Us

PAF Base Mushaf, Sargodha

5/8
PAF Base Mushaf, Sargodha

Sargodha base, the most critical base in the Islamic state, is home to the Combat Commanders School and nuclear delivery platforms, Malviya wrote. 

Follow Us

Bholari Airbase, Sindh

6/8
Bholari Airbase, Sindh

Bholari Airbase, one of Pakistan’s “newest” airbases. 

Follow Us

Shahbaz Air Base, Jacobabad

7/8
Shahbaz Air Base, Jacobabad

“Jacobabad’s neutralization further isolated western Pakistan. Historically used for rapid troop deployment and even by U.S. forces during the war on terror, its destruction cut off internal mobility, supply chains, and Pakistan’s western air surveillance,” Malviya added. 

Follow Us

Credits

8/8
Credits

(Photo Credit: @BJP4India/ X)

Follow Us
india strikes pakistanOperation SindoorPakistan Air Bases
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
india strikes pakistan
Before And After Pics: How India's Airstrikes Changed Pakistan's Airbases
camera icon7
title
Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma love story
Virat Kohli Test Retirement: A Timeline Of His Love Story With Anushka Sharma Filled With Support, Strength In Career
camera icon8
title
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli's Test Career For India In Numbers: Matches, Centuries, Captaincy And More... Check In Pics
camera icon11
title
10 Most Followed Celebs On Instagram
Meet The World's Top 10 Most-Followed Celebrities On Instagram: The No. 1 Star Has 653000000 Followers—And It's Not Lionel Messi, Kim Kardashian, Or Kylie Jenner! His Name Is...
camera icon7
title
child actors
6 Famous Bollywood Child Actors And What Are They Doing Now: Ahsaas Channa To Darsheel Safary
NEWS ON ONE CLICK