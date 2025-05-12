Before And After Pics: How India's Airstrikes Changed Pakistan's Airbases
Check the airbases and air defence radar of Pakistan that India targeted and destroyed.
Nur Khan Airbase, Rawalpindi
“India’s strike on Nur Khan disrupted the heart of Pakistan’s air logistics and high-level military coordination. As the base closest to Islamabad, often used for VIP transport and military logistics, its neutralization severed critical links between the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) leadership and its operational units during the conflict,” said BJP Leader Amit Malviya in a post on X.
PAF Base, Rafiqui
PAF base, Rafiqui, was targeted as well. “The destruction of its aircraft shelters and runway infrastructure significantly weakened Pakistan’s ability to launch counter-air operations, especially in central Punjab. This move effectively removed one of PAF’s sharpest offensive tools,” the BJP leader added.
Sukkur Airbase, Sindh
Malviya added that the destruction of Sukkur Airbase cut Pakistan’s southern air corridor, as it had been essential for troop and equipment movement across Sindh and Balochistan.
Chunian Air Defence Radar
India’s strikes on Chunian disrupted radar coverage and communications infrastructure vital for central Punjab’s airspace monitoring, he added.
PAF Base Mushaf, Sargodha
Sargodha base, the most critical base in the Islamic state, is home to the Combat Commanders School and nuclear delivery platforms, Malviya wrote.
Bholari Airbase, Sindh
Bholari Airbase, one of Pakistan’s “newest” airbases.
Shahbaz Air Base, Jacobabad
“Jacobabad’s neutralization further isolated western Pakistan. Historically used for rapid troop deployment and even by U.S. forces during the war on terror, its destruction cut off internal mobility, supply chains, and Pakistan’s western air surveillance,” Malviya added.
Credits
(Photo Credit: @BJP4India/ X)
