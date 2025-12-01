Beneath The Capital: A Stunning Visual Tour Of Delhi’s New Underground Metro Line Set To Ease Your Daily Commute

photoDetails

english

2990380

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has begun work on a 12.3-kilometre underground corridor that promises to ease the daily congestion choking some of the city’s busiest neighbourhoods. The line will connect Inderlok to Indraprastha and link several packed residential and commercial belts that have been struggling with severe traffic for decades. Here is a visual walk-through of what this new corridor means for commuters and for Delhi’s urban future.