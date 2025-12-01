Beneath The Capital: A Stunning Visual Tour Of Delhi’s New Underground Metro Line Set To Ease Your Daily Commute
New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has begun work on a 12.3-kilometre underground corridor that promises to ease the daily congestion choking some of the city’s busiest neighbourhoods. The line will connect Inderlok to Indraprastha and link several packed residential and commercial belts that have been struggling with severe traffic for decades. Here is a visual walk-through of what this new corridor means for commuters and for Delhi’s urban future.
A Tunnel Beneath The Old City
The new underground line will snake through areas that have lived with overwhelming traffic for years. These neighbourhoods – Old Delhi, Delhi Gate, ITO, the Secretariat zone and nearby pockets – will soon have a direct and dependable route that remains untouched by the chaos on the surface. (Photo: DMRC)
A 12.3 KM Lifeline Built In 42 Months
The DMRC targets to complete construction in 42 months. Much of the groundwork has already started, and the agency hopes to begin the main civil work by February next year. If timelines hold, this corridor could become a vital link for lakhs of commuters. (Photo: DMRC)
Four Complex Underground Stations
Nearly 4 km of the line covers the most challenging underground stretch. Four major stations – New Delhi, Delhi Gate, Secretariat-IG Stadium and Indraprastha – will be built here. These zones are packed with heritage structures, government offices and sensitive installations, making precision engineering essential. (Photo: DMRC)
A Relief For Congested Old Delhi
Delhi Gate, Daryaganj, Lal Qila and Kashmere Gate have been notorious for traffic snarls. Narrow lanes, old marketplaces and the inability to widen roads have made commuting unpredictable. An underground metro is viewed as the most practical solution for fast mobility in these dense areas. (Photo: DMRC)
Mostly Underground, Barely Elevated
Out of the 12.3 km, almost 11.3 km will run below the surface. Only a 1 km stretch will be elevated. The new corridor extends the existing Green Line (Bahadurgarh-Inderlok-Kirti Nagar) and will add 10 new stations to the network. (Photo: DMRC)
Interchange Almost Every Alternate Station
Nearly every second station on this line will offer an interchange. Stations such as Inderlok, Nabi Karim, New Delhi, Delhi Gate and Indraprastha will link with the Red, Yellow, Blue, Violet and Magenta lines, giving commuters multiple route options and smoother travel. (Photo: DMRC)
Twin Tunnels Built With Shield TBMs
According to the tender plans, engineers will create two parallel tunnels stretching 4.7 km using shield tunnel boring machines. These tunnels will pass under Old Delhi, Delhi Gate and ITO, areas where even minor disturbances can cause concern. For this reason, vibration monitoring, ground-settlement checks and round-the-clock surveillance will be mandatory throughout construction. (Photo: DMRC)
A Change That Streamlines Traffic Flow
Once the line opens, major changes are expected in the way Old Delhi moves. The pressure on surface roads is likely to ease, and travel times through the city’s most crowded pockets could shrink dramatically. For a capital that has long struggled with traffic bottlenecks, this project is set to bring meaningful improvement to its urban landscape. (Photo: DMRC)
