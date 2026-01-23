Berkut-BM: The jet drone India quietly added to crush enemy air defenses
In a stunning display of strategic secrecy, India has quietly acquired the Belarusian Berkut BM kamikaze drone, one of the world’s most lethal loitering munitions, without Pakistan becoming aware of the deal until it was fully completed. From negotiations to delivery, the entire acquisition was kept under wraps, leaving Pakistan’s military establishment reportedly taken by surprise.
Designed as a high-speed air-defence killer, the Berkut BM boasts a range of 180 kilometres and can fly at speeds of up to 500 kilometres per hour, giving India a devastating new capability to neutralise enemy air defences both cheaply and effectively. This photo story explains why the induction of this drone has the potential to be a game-changer.
India’s secret acquisition of the Berkut BM represents a significant shift in the military balance in South Asia. With its long range, high speed and low-altitude, radar-evading flight profile, the Belarusian drone enables India to target Pakistani air-defence systems while conserving expensive missiles for high-value targets. In comparison, Pakistan’s reliance on Turkish-origin drones now appears increasingly inadequate against an adversary capable of dismantling defences even before hostilities begin.
Equally significant is the secrecy surrounding the deal, which only came to light after the drone’s induction. This approach underscores India’s evolving strategic culture, deploy first, reveal later. As tensions continue to simmer along the Line of Control, one thing is clear: any future conflict may be shaped by weapons Pakistan did not even know India possessed.
Lethal killer of enemy air defenses
What Is Berkut-BM?
The Berkut-BM is a jet-powered kamikaze drone developed by the Belarusian company Indela, specifically designed to destroy enemy air defense systems with high-speed precision strikes. Unlike surveillance drones that conduct reconnaissance, kamikaze drones penetrate enemy territory and detonate directly on target. The Berkut-BM stands out as an advanced long-range loitering munition, purpose-built to evade and eliminate sophisticated air defense networks that would otherwise intercept conventional aircraft or slower missiles.
Devastating range and Speed
Most traditional kamikaze drones operate at ranges between 2-10 kilometers, while advanced variants reach 50-70 kilometers. The Berkut-BM achieves significant operational advantages with a 150-kilometer range while carrying a 10-kilogram high-explosive fragmentation warhead. Even more impressive: it reaches speeds of 410 kilometers per hour, substantially faster than typical surveillance drones that operate at 70-200 km/h. This high-speed capability ensures enemy air defense systems have minimal reaction time to track and engage the incoming strike.
Built to kill air defenses
Belarus and Russia designed the Berkut-BM primarily for Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses (SEAD) operations. The drone employs nap-of-the-earth flight, flying just meters above the ground to evade radar detection, then accelerates to its maximum speed as it approaches the target. This combination of low-altitude penetration and extreme speed makes interception significantly more difficult. Pakistan's Chinese-supplied HQ-9 and LY-80 air defense systems face genuine challenges intercepting targets traveling at 410 km/h at ultra-low altitude.
The strategic acquisition
India executed the Berkut-BM acquisition as part of its broader military modernization strategy in early 2026. The acquisition demonstrates India's intent to integrate advanced jet-powered loitering munitions alongside its existing propeller-driven drone systems and precision-guided weapons. This integration creates a comprehensive drone capability portfolio, from surveillance assets to strike systems, enabling India to conduct layered military operations across multiple threat vectors simultaneously.
Lessons from Operation Sindoor
During Operation Sindoor in May 2025, India launched missile and air strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. The operation demonstrated that while high-end precision weapons deliver decisive results, low-cost loitering munitions offer superior cost-efficiency for certain targets. The Berkut-BM provides a cost-effective alternative for destroying enemy air defenses, radar systems, and logistical hubs, preserving expensive platforms like cruise missiles and fighter jets for high-value military targets.
Pakistan's drone capabilities in context
Pakistan operates Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drones, which serve as surveillance and strike platforms. However, the Bayraktar TB2 functions differently from the Berkut-BM: it achieves a maximum speed of 222 kilometers per hour with an endurance of 27 hours, making it suited for sustained observation and precision strikes on stationary targets. With its 150-kilometer communication range and 150-kilogram payload capacity, the TB2 excels at reconnaissance missions and attacking ground targets. The Berkut-BM, by contrast, specializes in rapid, high-speed strikes on air defense systems specifically.
India's comprehensive drone strategy
India's Berkut-BM acquisition integrates into a comprehensive drone warfare strategy. On offense, these jet-powered kamikaze drones can rapidly suppress enemy air defenses before manned aircraft or missile strikes penetrate defended airspace. On defense, India continues developing counter-drone and air defense systems to handle potential Pakistani drone swarms without expending premium systems like S-400 or Akash missiles. This tiered approach, using appropriate systems for appropriate threats, maximizes military effectiveness while managing resource allocation strategically.
Turbojet propulsion advantage
The Berkut-BM's turbojet propulsion, specifically compact Chinese-made Swiwin micro turbojet engines, provides critical advantages over conventional drones. Jet propulsion enables sustained high-speed flight (410 km/h), dramatically reducing the engagement window available to enemy air defenses. Combined with nap-of-the-earth flight profiles, the jet engine's performance ensures the Berkut-BM can penetrate defended airspace with minimal interception risk. This propulsion technology represents a significant advancement over propeller-driven alternatives.
Regional strategic implications
India's Berkut-BM acquisition in January 2026 reflects ongoing military modernization following Operation Sindoor in May 2025. The 2025 conflict demonstrated India's air superiority capabilities and precision strike competence, as well as Pakistan's air defense vulnerabilities. Subsequent military procurement, including the Berkut-BM, suggests India is systematically addressing identified capability gaps while maintaining strategic advantage. Pakistan's defense establishment recognizes these developments and is evaluating countermeasures, including potential air defense system upgrades and enhanced force protection protocols.
