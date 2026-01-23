Berkut-BM: The jet drone India quietly added to crush enemy air defenses

photoDetails

In a stunning display of strategic secrecy, India has quietly acquired the Belarusian Berkut BM kamikaze drone, one of the world’s most lethal loitering munitions, without Pakistan becoming aware of the deal until it was fully completed. From negotiations to delivery, the entire acquisition was kept under wraps, leaving Pakistan’s military establishment reportedly taken by surprise.

Designed as a high-speed air-defence killer, the Berkut BM boasts a range of 180 kilometres and can fly at speeds of up to 500 kilometres per hour, giving India a devastating new capability to neutralise enemy air defences both cheaply and effectively. This photo story explains why the induction of this drone has the potential to be a game-changer.

India’s secret acquisition of the Berkut BM represents a significant shift in the military balance in South Asia. With its long range, high speed and low-altitude, radar-evading flight profile, the Belarusian drone enables India to target Pakistani air-defence systems while conserving expensive missiles for high-value targets. In comparison, Pakistan’s reliance on Turkish-origin drones now appears increasingly inadequate against an adversary capable of dismantling defences even before hostilities begin.

Equally significant is the secrecy surrounding the deal, which only came to light after the drone’s induction. This approach underscores India’s evolving strategic culture, deploy first, reveal later. As tensions continue to simmer along the Line of Control, one thing is clear: any future conflict may be shaped by weapons Pakistan did not even know India possessed.