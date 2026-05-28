Best monsoon destinations in India: Top 7 rainiest places to visit this summer

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India is home to some of the wettest regions on Earth, where torrential monsoon rains transform landscapes into lush green paradises filled with waterfalls, clouds, and mist-covered hills. From the rain-soaked villages of Meghalaya to the dense forests of Karnataka, these destinations are famous for receiving extraordinary annual rainfall and attracting nature lovers throughout the year. Here’s a look at the top 7 wettest places in India that are known for their breathtaking beauty and heavy monsoon showers.