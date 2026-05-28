Best monsoon destinations in India: Top 7 rainiest places to visit this summer
India is home to some of the wettest regions on Earth, where torrential monsoon rains transform landscapes into lush green paradises filled with waterfalls, clouds, and mist-covered hills. From the rain-soaked villages of Meghalaya to the dense forests of Karnataka, these destinations are famous for receiving extraordinary annual rainfall and attracting nature lovers throughout the year. Here’s a look at the top 7 wettest places in India that are known for their breathtaking beauty and heavy monsoon showers.
Mawsynram, Meghalaya
Often regarded as the wettest place on Earth, Mawsynram in Meghalaya receives an average annual rainfall of over 11,000 mm. Located in the East Khasi Hills, this scenic village remains covered in mist and greenery for most of the year. The monsoon season turns the region into a spectacular landscape filled with roaring waterfalls and dense clouds.
Major Attractions:Living root bridges Mawjymbuin Cave Scenic Khasi Hills
Cherrapunji, Meghalaya
Located close to Mawsynram, Cherrapunji is another rainfall-rich destination famous for its dramatic cliffs and waterfalls. The town once held the record for the highest annual rainfall in the world and continues to receive heavy showers every year.
Major Attractions:Nohkalikai Falls Double Decker Living Root Bridge Seven Sisters Falls
Agumbe, Karnataka
Known as the “Cherrapunji of South India,” Agumbe in Karnataka’s Western Ghats receives intense rainfall during the monsoon season. The region is famous for its rainforest ecosystem, sunset viewpoints, and rich biodiversity, including king cobras.
Major Attractions:Agumbe Rainforest Barkana Falls Sunset View Point
Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra
Mahabaleshwar is one of Maharashtra’s wettest hill stations and receives exceptionally heavy rainfall during monsoon months. Surrounded by forests, valleys, and strawberry farms, the destination becomes especially picturesque during the rainy season.
Major Attractions:Arthur’s Seat Lingmala Waterfall Venna Lake
Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh
Situated along the Siang River, Pasighat is among the rainiest places in Northeast India. The town experiences abundant rainfall and offers stunning views of mountains, rivers, and forests.
Major Attractions:Siang River Daying Ering Wildlife Sanctuary Pangin Valley
Amboli, Maharashtra
Amboli is a lesser-known but extremely wet hill station located in the Sahyadri Hills. During monsoon, the region is filled with fog, waterfalls, and thick greenery, making it a paradise for nature enthusiasts.
Major Attractions:Amboli Waterfall Hiranyakeshi Temple Sunset Point
Shillong, Meghalaya
The capital city of Meghalaya also ranks among India’s wettest places due to consistent monsoon rainfall. Popularly known as the “Scotland of the East,” Shillong combines natural beauty with vibrant local culture.
Major Attractions:Umiam Lake Elephant Falls Shillong Peak
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