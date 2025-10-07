Advertisement
NewsPhotosWant To Buy Firecrackers For Diwali 2025 In Delhi-NCR? Check SC's 'Green' Firecracker Order For Licensed Vendors
Want To Buy Firecrackers For Diwali 2025 In Delhi-NCR? Check SC's 'Green' Firecracker Order For Licensed Vendors

Despite growing concerns over air pollution and annual restrictions, the demand for firecrackers during festive seasons remains strong across Delhi and the NCR region. While authorities often implement bans or limitations to curb pollution levels, certain areas are still known for selling firecrackers, in some cases, legally. Consumers need to be aware of the regulations and ensure they purchase only from licensed vendors who deal in green crackers as approved by the authorities.

(Photos Credit: All Representational Images/ Freepik)

Updated:Oct 07, 2025, 01:10 PM IST
Firecrackers- Buy Only Legal Ones!

Buyers should remain cautious, follow official guidelines, and prioritise eco-friendly alternatives to celebrate responsibly amidst rising pollution levels in the capital.

Firecracker Markets

Firecracker markets in India are known to be typically set up during festive seasons, operating under local regulations and environmental guidelines.

SC Order On Firecrackers In Delhi

Earlier, the Supreme Court allowed the manufacturing of green firecrackers in the national capital, subject to the condition that they would not be sold in the NCR.

Noida

Some markets of Noida, Uttar Pradesh, including sectors 10, 12, 22, and others, could sell firecrackers during the festive season. 

Ghaziabad and Gurugram

Apart from Noida and Ghaziabad, certain Gurugram markets also have shops dealing in firecrackers. 

Sahibabad

Some markets in Sahibabad, Uttar Pradesh, such as Shalimar Garden, may have shops or stands that deal in firecrackers. 

SC On Green Firecrackers

According to ANI, during the hearing, the bench observed that a complete ban may not be practical and ideal. 

The apex court was hearing the case relating to air pollution in Delhi-NCR, including firecrackers and stubble burning. 

Note

(Note: Buyers should abide by the orders of the respected Supreme Court) 

