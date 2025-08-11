Advertisement
Beyond Borders: Your Train Ticket From India Can Now Lead To Another Country

Updated:Aug 11, 2025, 07:48 PM IST
India has one of the largest railway networks in the world, with thousands of stations spread from one corner of the nation to the other, connecting big cities to remote areas. But did you know several stations connect directly to railway stations in neighbouring countries? Here are five Indian railway stations that link directly with countries like Bangladesh and Nepal.

 

Haldibari Railway Station

Haldibari Railway Station, situated only 4.5 km from the Bangladesh border, connects to Chilhati station across the border. The route was restored in 2020 after over five decades, and in 2021, the Mitali Express began running between New Jalpaiguri and Dhaka, stopping at Haldibari to make international rail travel more convenient for passengers.

Jaynagar Railway Station

Jaynagar in Bihar’s Madhubani district connects to Kurtha in Nepal’s Janakpur, with recently restored passenger service allowing visa-free, passport-free travel, benefiting relatives, cultural visitors, and religious pilgrims from both countries.

 

Singhabad station

Singhabad station in Malda district, though low in passenger traffic, connects to Rohanpur in Bangladesh, facilitating cargo to Nepal and serving as a crucial hub for regional international trade, especially bulk goods.

 

Petrapole Station

Petrapole located in North 24 Parganas of West Bengal, is a busy border station linked to Benapole, Bangladesh. The Kolkata-Khulna Bandhan Express requires passports, handles major freight, and serves as a vital trade gateway.

 

Radhikapur station

Radhikapur station in Uttar Dinajpur of West bengal links to Biral, Bangladesh, primarily handling freight. It boosts trade between eastern Indian states and Bangladesh, especially in coal and agricultural goods, playing a key role in regional commerce. (Images: Freepik)

