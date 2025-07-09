Beyond Butter Chicken: 7 Underrated North Indian Dishes You Need To Try

photoDetails

english

2929226

North Indian cuisine is more than just butter chicken.Here is a list of those 7 underrated dishes from North-India you must try. From the hearty Baida Roti and comforting Nimona to the spicy Dubki Wale Aloo and flavorful Kathal Ki Sabzi and many more, these dishes are underrated dishes waiting to be explored. You can also discover unique regional specialties like Chana Madra, Bhutte Ka Kees, and Gatte Ki Sabzi that bring out the diverse flavors of North India. These lesser-known gems offer a delightful twist to traditional Indian meals.