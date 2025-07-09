Beyond Butter Chicken: 7 Underrated North Indian Dishes You Need To Try
North Indian cuisine is more than just butter chicken.Here is a list of those 7 underrated dishes from North-India you must try. From the hearty Baida Roti and comforting Nimona to the spicy Dubki Wale Aloo and flavorful Kathal Ki Sabzi and many more, these dishes are underrated dishes waiting to be explored. You can also discover unique regional specialties like Chana Madra, Bhutte Ka Kees, and Gatte Ki Sabzi that bring out the diverse flavors of North India. These lesser-known gems offer a delightful twist to traditional Indian meals.
Tamatar Ki Chutney (Benarasi Style):
Tamatar Ki Chutney (Benarasi Style): A cooked tomato delicacy from Varanasi, often sweet, spicy, and smoky with a kick of mustard seeds and jaggery. It is specially served with litti or paratha and and is often made in large batches for extended enjoyment.
Nimona:
Nimona: It's a winter specialty from Uttar Pradesh and is made with fresh green peas that is crushed into a coarse paste and cooked with spices and potatoes. Though it sounds simple but the earthy flavors of Nimona make it uniquely satisfying. Best paired with steamed rice. And it is especially popular during the pea harvest season.
Bhutte Ka Kees:
Bhutte Ka Kees: This dish is orignated from Madhya Pradesh. It is made with grated corn that is cooked with milk, ghee, and mildly spicy seasonings. It is warm, comforting dish with a slightly sweet and spicy kick. It is both nutritious and easy to digest and perfect as a light lunch or evening snack. ( Image credits: Freepik/ Gemini)
Kharode Ka Soup:
Kharode Ka Soup: A traditional bone broth soup made from lamb or goat trotters. It is is rich in collagen and intense flavorful.This Kharode ka soup is popular in Punjab and parts of North India. And this soup is slow-cooked with garlic, black pepper, and regional spices. It is often enjoyed during winters for its warm properties.
Chana Madra:
Chana Madra: This is a Himachali gem and it is curd based curry that is made with chickpeas and a blend of whole spices. The yogurt gravy is thick and mildly tangy that offers a unique twist on chickpea dishes.It is usually served with rice during festive meals.
Kathal Ki Sabzi:
Kathal Ki Sabzi: Known as Jackfruit or "vegeterian meat" is cooked in a rich tomato-onion masala which makes it non-vegeterian alternative to meat-based curries. It has a fibrous, meaty texture that absorbs spices beautifully and Kathal ki Sabzi is famous in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
Bharwan Tinda:
Bharwan Tinda: This name may not sound excited but this dish is stuffed with spiced gram flour and slow-cooked and it transforms into a flavorful delight. This dish is staple in Punjabi households and they are soft, aromatic, and full of texture. It is best served with hot chapatis.
