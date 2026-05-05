Beyond engineering and medicine: Future-poof careers science students can’t ignore

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The career landscape for science students is rapidly evolving, driven by technological innovation, healthcare advancements, and environmental challenges. According to the World Economic Forum's Future of Career Report 2025, the coming decade will see a surge in demand for professionals who can combine scientific knowledge with digital and analytical skills.

For students from science streams (PCM and PCB), this shift is opening up diverse and high-growth career paths beyond traditional options. Here are the top future career roles expected to dominate the job market