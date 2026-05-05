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NewsPhotosBeyond engineering and medicine: Future-poof careers science students can’t ignore
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Beyond engineering and medicine: Future-poof careers science students can’t ignore

The career landscape for science students is rapidly evolving, driven by technological innovation, healthcare advancements, and environmental challenges. According to the World Economic Forum's Future of Career Report 2025, the coming decade will see a surge in demand for professionals who can combine scientific knowledge with digital and analytical skills.

For students from science streams (PCM and PCB), this shift is opening up diverse and high-growth career paths beyond traditional options. Here are the top future career roles expected to dominate the job market

 

Updated:May 05, 2026, 02:19 PM IST
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Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engineer

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Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engineer

Artificial Intelligence is transforming industries ranging from healthcare to finance. AI engineers design intelligent systems that can learn and make decisions. With automation becoming widespread, this role is expected to remain one of the most sought-after in the future. Image credit: Freepik

 

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Data Scientist

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Data Scientist

Data scientists analyse large datasets to derive insights that help organisations make informed decisions. As industries increasingly rely on data-driven strategies, demand for skilled data professionals continues to grow across sectors. Image credit: Freepik

 

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Robotics Engineer

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Robotics Engineer

Robotics engineers develop automated machines used in manufacturing, healthcare, defence, and even space exploration. With industries moving toward automation, this role is becoming crucial in improving efficiency and reducing human intervention. Image credit: Freepik

 

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Genetic Engineer

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Genetic Engineer

Genetic engineering is at the forefront of medical and agricultural innovation. Professionals in this field work on gene editing, disease prevention, and improving crop quality, making it a promising career for PCB students. Image credit: Freepik

 

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Environmental Scientist

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Environmental Scientist

As climate change becomes a global concern, environmental scientists play a key role in developing sustainable solutions. They work on issues such as pollution control, conservation, and climate analysis. Image credit: Freepik

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Renewable Energy Engineer

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Renewable Energy Engineer

With a global push towards clean energy, renewable energy engineers focus on developing solar, wind, and other sustainable power sources. This field is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. Image credit: Freepik

 

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Cybersecurity Specialist

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Cybersecurity Specialist

As cyber threats increase, organisations require experts to protect sensitive data and systems. Cybersecurity specialists are responsible for safeguarding digital infrastructure, making this a highly in-demand role. Image credit: Freepik

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Aerospace Engineer

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Aerospace Engineer

Aerospace engineers work on the design and development of aircraft and spacecraft. With growing investments in space technology by organisations like the Indian Space Research Organisation, opportunities in this field are expanding. Image credit: Freepik

 

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Neuroscientist

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Neuroscientist

Neuroscientists study the human brain and nervous system. This field is gaining importance with its applications in medicine, artificial intelligence, and cognitive research. Image credit: Freepik

 

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Biomedical Engineer

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Biomedical Engineer

Biomedical engineers combine engineering principles with medical science to design healthcare equipment and devices. This interdisciplinary field is growing rapidly with advancements in medical technology.

The future job market is shifting towards skill-based and interdisciplinary careers. For science students, the key to success lies in choosing roles that integrate scientific knowledge with emerging technologies. Image credit: Freepik

 

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