Beyond The Arena: Indian Sportspersons Who Earned Military Honor

From cricketing icons and Olympic champions to cinematic legends, these 10 remarkable Indians have not only brought glory to the nation in their fields but have also earned the honor of donning military.

https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/beyond-the-arena-indian-sportspersons-who-earned-military-honor-2973948

Zee Media Bureau | Updated:Oct 19, 2025, 05:06 PM IST

Khel Ratna Awardee Jitu Rai – The Army Shooter Who Targeted Greatness 1 / 10 Serving in the Indian Army, Jitu Rai's stellar shooting achievements highlight resilience, focus, and dedication. His journey from modest beginnings to global recognition marks the triumph of discipline, patience, and national pride.

Abhinav Bindra – The Sharpshooter Who Gave India Olympic Glory 2 / 10 India's first individual Olympic gold medalist in shooting, Abhinav Bindra's precise aim and composure reflect Army-like discipline, turning focus into gold and inspiring generations to pursue excellence with calm determination and self-belief.

Junior Commissioned Officer Deepak Punia – The Wrestler Who Pins Opponents In Uniform 3 / 10 A fierce wrestler and proud Army man, Deepak Punia embodies physical strength and patriotic spirit. His victories on the wrestling mat mirror his unwavering commitment to India's honor and military traditions.

Lieutenant Colonel (Honorary) Neeraj Chopra – The Golden Javelin Who Rose Through Ranks 4 / 10 India's Olympic gold-winning javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra, rose from a farm boy to a national icon and honorary officer, reflecting the perfect harmony between athletic excellence and soldierly discipline rooted in service and pride.

Milkha Singh – The Flying Sikh Forged In Army Discipline 5 / 10 Known worldwide as the "Flying Sikh," Milkha Singh's blazing speed was forged through Army discipline. His life remains a symbol of resilience, national pride, and the unmatched spirit that turns adversity into historic triumphs. Photo courtesy: ANI

Lieutenant Colonel (Honorary) Kapil Dev – The World Cup Winner Who Wore Two Uniforms 6 / 10 India's first World Cup-winning cricket captain, Kapil Dev, earned an honorary Army commission, showing that true heroes command both fields and frontlines with fearless leadership, unyielding commitment, and a heart devoted to the nation.

Lieutenant Colonel (Honorary) Mohanlal Viswanathan Nair – The Megastar Who Became A Real Hero 7 / 10 The Malayalam megastar, admired for his cinematic heroism, embraced real-life valor through his honorary Army rank, embodying the courage, discipline, and integrity that Indian soldiers and screen icons alike represent at their finest.

Group Captain (Honorary) Sachin Tendulkar – The God Who Soared Beyond Cricket 8 / 10 The "God of Cricket" earned his honorary rank in the Air Force, soaring beyond records and boundaries to become a national symbol of humility, excellence, and unwavering dedication to both his sport and his country.

Lieutenant Colonel (Honorary) MS Dhoni – Captain Cool Who Commands From The Skies 9 / 10 The legendary "Captain Cool" led India to historic cricket triumphs and later took to the skies with the Indian Army, symbolizing calm leadership, discipline, and patriotism that seamlessly blend sport's strategy with soldierly precision.