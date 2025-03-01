8 / 8

Bhangarh Fort is often referred to as the most haunted place in India. Shrouded in mystery, the fort is said to have been cursed by a wizard, which led to its eventual abandonment. Known for its eerie reputation, Bhangarh Fort is associated with a tale of doomed love and black magic. The government has enforced a restriction that prevents anyone from entering the fort after sunset, yet the stories of strange noises and eerie sightings continue to send chills down the spine.