Bhangarh To Ooty: THESE Are India's Most Haunted Paranormal Sites; A Popular Film Site On The List
India, a nation popularly known for its diversity, vibrant festivals and historic places, also has spine-chilling haunted sites for thrill-seekers. Are you geared up for a journey into the paranormal? Let’s uncover the secrets of India’s most haunted places. (Images: Facebook/Pexels)
Tunnel No. 33, Shimla
Tunnel No. 33, situated on the Kalka-Shimla railway route, is believed to be haunted by the spirit of a British railway engineer who died while the tunnel was being constructed.
Shaniwar Wada
Shaniwarwada Fort is believed to be haunted by the spirit of a young prince who was cruelly murdered within its walls. Visitors have claimed to hear his desperate cries for help echoing through the fort during the night.
Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad
Ramoji Film City, India’s largest film studio, stands on land that was once a battlefield, and it is surrounded by stories of ghostly encounters. There have been reports of unexplained accidents on film sets and eerie events, suggesting paranormal activity. Despite being a popular tourist destination, Ramoji Film City is also believed to be haunted, with numerous sightings of apparitions and strange sounds reported.
Kuldhara Village, Rajasthan
The abandoned village near Jaisalmer is filled with mystery and legend. Folklore suggests that the residents of Kuldhara placed a curse on the village before vanishing overnight.
Fernhill Hotel, Ooty
This deserted hotel in the hill station of Ooty is thought to be haunted by the spirit of its former owner, a British officer who took his own life on the property.
Dumas Beach
This black sand beach is not only visually captivating but also infamous for the eerie whispers carried by the wind. Locals believe the spirits of the departed still linger here, as the beach was once used as a burial ground. It is thought to be haunted by restless souls, with visitors often reporting strange whispers and sightings of apparitions along the coastline.
Dow Hill
Situated in the hill station of Kurseong, Dow Hill is infamous for its Victoria Boys' High School, which is believed to be haunted by the ghost of a headless boy. Located in the hills of Darjeeling, Dow Hill provides stunning views alongside tales of terror. The school’s corridors and the surrounding forests are rumoured to be haunted by restless spirits, including that of the headless boy.
Bhangarh Fort
Bhangarh Fort is often referred to as the most haunted place in India. Shrouded in mystery, the fort is said to have been cursed by a wizard, which led to its eventual abandonment. Known for its eerie reputation, Bhangarh Fort is associated with a tale of doomed love and black magic. The government has enforced a restriction that prevents anyone from entering the fort after sunset, yet the stories of strange noises and eerie sightings continue to send chills down the spine.
