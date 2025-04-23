BIG Breaking: Sketches Of 3 Terrorists Involved In Pahalgam Attack Released - See Pics, Names & Other Details
Pahalgam Terrorist Attack: The security agencies have released the sketches of three terrorists involved in Tuesday's attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, revealing their physical appearance. These terrorists were identified as Asif Fauji, Suleman Sah, and Abu Talha.
Sketches Of Terrorists
It is being reported that after killing the innocent tourists, the terrorists fled and hid in the nearby forested hills. The massive search operation is currently underway. (Photo- Terrorists)
According to the sources, 6 to 8 terrorists were involved in the attack. (Photo- Terrorist)
Terrorists
The three terrorists were identified as Asif Fauji, Suleman Sah, and Abu Talha. (Photo- Terrorists)
Terror-Hit Pahalgam
A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to investigate the attack reached terror-hit Pahalgam.
Amit Shah Arrived At Baisaran Meadow
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also arrived at Baisaran meadow, Pahalgam, where the terror attack happened.
