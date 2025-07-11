Bihar Beyond Bodh Gaya: 7 Offbeat Places You Never Knew Existed
Bihar is often associated with Bodh Gaya, but this state holds many more hidden gems waiting to be explored. From the mystical hills of Rajgir to the serene beauty of Valmiki National Park, these 7 offbeat destinations offer a unique blend of history, nature, and spirituality. Explore these 7 ancient ruins, sacred rivers, and tribal heritage in lesser-known spots like Vikramshila, Rohtasgarh Fort, and Kakolat Waterfall. These 7 lesser-known places reveal a captivating side of Bihar beyond its famous landmarks.
Barabar Caves (Jehanabad)
These ancient rock-cut caves are considered India’s oldest, dating back to the Mauryan Empire (around 3rd century BCE). Carved out of solid granite, the caves were once sanctuaries for Buddhist and Jain monks. Their unique echo effect and highly polished interiors are architectural marvels. A must-visit for history enthusiasts and adventure seekers alike.
Valmiki National Park (West Champaran)
This park is located near the India-Nepal border. This tiger reserve is Bihar’s only national park and a haven for wildlife lovers. The dense forests are home to Bengal tigers, leopards, elephants, sloth bears, and more than 250 species of birds. You can also experience jungle safaris, river rafting on the Gandak River, and explore tribal villages within the park.
Kakolat Waterfall (Nawada)
Tucked away near the Bihar-Jharkhand border, Kakolat Waterfall is one of Bihar’s best-kept secrets. Cascading from a height of about 150 feet, this stunning waterfall forms a natural reservoir where visitors often take refreshing dips. Locals believe that bathing here cures skin ailments and bad luck. The surrounding greenery makes it ideal for peaceful picnics and nature walks.
Bhimbandh Wildlife Sanctuary (Munger)
This is a lesser-known wildlife sanctuary that is famous for its hot water springs amidst lush hills and dense forests. The springs remain hot throughout the year, even in winter. The sanctuary is home to leopards, nilgai, wild boars, and many exotic birds, making it perfect for both wildlife spotting and nature photography.
Maner Sharif (Patna)
An ancient spiritual site located near Patna, Maner Sharif houses the magnificent tombs of two prominent Sufi saints: Hazrat Makhdoom Yahya Maneri and Hazrat Makhdoom Shah Daulat. The Indo-Islamic architecture, intricate carvings, and peaceful ambiance attract pilgrims and history lovers alike. Don’t miss tasting the famous Maner ka Ladoo (sweet).
Rajgir Glass Bridge & Nature Safari (Rajgir)
While Rajgir itself is known for its Buddhist sites, its newest attraction—the Glass Sky Walk Bridge—is still under the radar. Suspended amidst hills, it offers a thrilling walking experience with panoramic views of the forests below. Nearby, the Rajgir Nature Safari offers adventure activities like zip-lining, wall climbing, and jeep safaris.
Telhar Kund (Kaimur)
This is hidden in the Kaimur hills. Telhar Kund is an enchanting waterfall surrounded by rocky cliffs and greenery. During the monsoon, the waterfall comes alive with gushing water, creating a mystical setting. It’s an ideal destination for trekkers, adventure enthusiasts, and those looking for serene landscapes away from the crowds.
