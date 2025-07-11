Bihar Beyond Bodh Gaya: 7 Offbeat Places You Never Knew Existed

photoDetails

english

2930171

Bihar is often associated with Bodh Gaya, but this state holds many more hidden gems waiting to be explored. From the mystical hills of Rajgir to the serene beauty of Valmiki National Park, these 7 offbeat destinations offer a unique blend of history, nature, and spirituality. Explore these 7 ancient ruins, sacred rivers, and tribal heritage in lesser-known spots like Vikramshila, Rohtasgarh Fort, and Kakolat Waterfall. These 7 lesser-known places reveal a captivating side of Bihar beyond its famous landmarks.