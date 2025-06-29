Advertisement
NewsPhotosBihar Election 2025: 5 Reasons That Make It High-Stakes Battle — From Nitish Kumar's Swings To BIG Budget Push
Bihar Election 2025: 5 Reasons That Make It High-Stakes Battle — From Nitish Kumar's Swings To BIG Budget Push

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Bihar is all set to witness elections later this year, with a high-stakes contest and the entry of new faces into the state’s political arena. The political dynamics of Bihar have always been closely watched, especially with the JDU's frequent shifts between the Mahagathbandhan and the NDA over the past few years.

Updated:Jun 29, 2025, 08:18 AM IST
The assembly elections in the state are highly expected to be held in October-November this year and the major battle is likely to be between the NDA and the Mahagathbandh. However, there is a big chance that Prashant Kishor may gain popularity in this coming election.

Prashant Kishor Debut

Well-known political consultant and strategist Prashant Kishor is all set to make his electoral debut in the Bihar Elections 2025 under his newly launched Jan Suraaj Party. He has vowed to contest and emerge victorious, aiming to bring a transformative change to the state's political landscape.

BIG Budget Push

With an aim to woo the voters in poll-bound Bihar, the centre government announced major projects in Budget 2025, including a makhana board, a greenfield airport, and financial aid for the Western Koshi Canal Project in the Mithilanchal region of the state. 

Nitish Kumar's Swings

Leaders In Focus: Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, Prashant Kishor

2025 Bihar Assembly electionsBJPJDURJD
