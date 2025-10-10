Bihar Election 2025: Five Influential Faces To Watch As State Heads To Polls

1 / 5

Veteran politician Nitish Kumar is once again in the spotlight as Bihar gears up for assembly elections on November 6th and 11th. With decades of political experience and Having switched sides between the BJP and the Opposition multiple times, his leadership and governance continue to anchor the NDA’s campaign narrative. He also remains a central figure, influencing voter sentiment across the state. Known for his approachable style and grassroots connect, Kumar continues to be a key face for his party in this crucial poll.