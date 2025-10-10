Bihar Election 2025: Five Influential Faces To Watch As State Heads To Polls
As Bihar heads to assembly polls on November 6th and 11th, these five leaders are emerging as the most influential figures shaping the state’s political landscape. From seasoned politicians to dynamic young faces, each plays a crucial role in mobilizing voters and defining the election narrative.
Nitish Kumar: Leading Face Of Bihar Elections
Veteran politician Nitish Kumar is once again in the spotlight as Bihar gears up for assembly elections on November 6th and 11th. With decades of political experience and Having switched sides between the BJP and the Opposition multiple times, his leadership and governance continue to anchor the NDA’s campaign narrative. He also remains a central figure, influencing voter sentiment across the state. Known for his approachable style and grassroots connect, Kumar continues to be a key face for his party in this crucial poll.
Tejashwi Yadav: Bihar’s Youthful Political Force
Tejashwi Yadav, from the Mahagathbandhan alliance, is Nitish Kumar’s main rival in Bihar’s elections on November 6th and 11th. The former deputy CM and son of Lalu Prasad Yadav brings youthful energy and strong grassroots connect. Despite family controversies, he remains a key contender for the CM post. In 2020, he led his party to a strong performance, emerging as the main opposition.
Prashant Kishore: The Master Strategist Behind Bihar Elections
Prashant Kishore, the acclaimed political strategist, is once again in the spotlight as Bihar prepares for assembly elections later this year. Known for his sharp electoral strategies and deep understanding of voter behavior, Kishore has already formed a party - Jan Suraaj - and is all set to contest the polls. Widely respected for his data-driven approach, he remains a central figure behind the rise of Jan Suraaj in the state.
Chirag Paswan: Young Leader With Legacy And Influence
Chirag Paswan, LJP chief and son of Ram Vilas Paswan, is a key face in Bihar’s assembly elections. Known for his youthful energy and connection with voters, he carries forward his father’s legacy, focusing on development and local issues. With his party’s strong Lok Sabha track record, Paswan is negotiating a significant share of NDA seats, making him a prominent leader to watch in the polls.
Samrat Chaudhary: Key BJP Leader Shaping Bihar Politics
As Bihar heads to assembly polls on November 6th and 11th, Samrat Chaudhary emerges as a pivotal BJP leader. With a proven record in mobilizing grassroots support and strengthening the party’s presence, he has played a key role in shaping Bihar politics. Known for his focus on development, governance, and youth engagement, Chaudhary is expected to influence voter sentiment significantly. With election results set to be declared on October 14, he could play a central role in shaping the state’s political outcome.
Trending Photos