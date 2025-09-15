Bihar Gets Four Trains Today: Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat Express To Boost Connectivity- Check Routes, Other Details
New Trains For Bihar: Bihar has got four new trains today - one Vande Bharat, two Amrit Bharat and one Express Train. The trains are expected to boost connectivity to Punjab, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu from the poll bound state. Notably, Bihar is the only state at present with highest number of Amrit Bharat trains. Not only this, the Bikramshila - Katareah New Rail line and the Araria - Galgalia (Thakurganj) New Rail Line will enhance connectivity besides employment generations, as per the Ministry of Railways.
PM Modi's Infra Boost
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the much-awaited Purnea airport in Bihar, fulfilling a long-standing demand of the people of the Seemanchal and the Kosi region. Besides the airport, Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated the Araria–Galgalia–Thakurganj new rail line worth Rs 4,410 crore. He has flagged off the Jogbani–Danapur Vande Bharat Express, Jogbani–Erode Amrit Bharat Express, and Saharsa–Amritsar Amrit Bharat Express. The Prime Minister also laid the foundation of the Vikramshila–Katariya rail line worth Rs 2,170 crore.
Jogbani–Danapur Vande Bharat Express
The Jogbani–Danapur Vande Bharat Express, numbered 26301/26302, will run six days a week, covering 453 km in 8 hours and 10 minutes. The Jogbani–Danapur service will not operate on Wednesdays, while the Danapur–Jogbani service will remain cancelled on Tuesdays. Along its journey, the train will stop at 14 stations, including Bharpura Pahlejaghat, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Hasanpur Road, Salauna, Khagaria, Mansi, Saharsa, Dauram Madhepura, Banmankhi, Purnea, Arariya Court, and Forbesganj.
Saharsa–Chheharta (Amritsar) Amrit Bharat Express
The Saharsa–Chheharta Amrit Bharat Express will connect passengers across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, and Punjab. In Bihar, it will stop at Supaul, Saraigarh, Nirmali, Jhanjharpur, Sakri, Shisho Halt, Sitamarhi, Raxaul, and Narkatiaganj. Its Uttar Pradesh halts include Gorakhpur, Khalilabad, Basti, Gonda, Sitapur, and Moradabad, while Roorkee, Saharanpur, Jagadhri, and Ambala Cantt will represent Uttarakhand and Haryana. In Punjab, the train will pass through Rajpura, Sirhind, Dhandari Kalan, Phagwara, Jalandhar City, Beas, and Amritsar Junction before reaching Chheharta. The 22-coach rake includes Sleeper and General Class, aimed at providing affordable long-distance travel.
Jogbani–Erode Amrit Bharat Express
The Jogbani–Erode Amrit Bharat Express, set for its inaugural run on September 14 as train number 06602, will travel 3,129 km in nearly 64 hours. On its first journey, it will stop at 50 stations, including Forbesganj, Araria Court, Purnea, Katihar, Naugachia, Mansi, Khagaria, Begusarai, Barauni, Shahpur Patoree, Hajipur, Sonpur, Patliputra, Danapur, Ara, Raghunathpur, Buxar, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Chunar, Vindhyachal, Prayagraj Cheoki, Jasra, Darbhaura, Manikpur, Satna, Maihar, Katni, Jabalpur, Gadarwara, Pipariya, Itarsi, Jujharpur, Ghoradongri, Betul, Nagpur, Sewagram, Chandrapur, Balharshah, Mancheral, Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Ongole, Gudur, Nayudupeta, Perambur, Arakkonam, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, and Salem. The train will operate with 22 coaches of multiple types.
Katihar–Siliguri Express
The Katihar–Siliguri Express, running via Araria and Galgalia, will enhance connectivity between Bihar and West Bengal. The service is expected to strengthen trade, travel, and economic growth in both states. For residents of the Kosi and Mithila regions, the train is a long-awaited response to demands for better connections to major cities. While the Amrit Bharat Express will serve long-distance travelers to North India, the Vande Bharat Express will offer faster regional travel across eastern and central Bihar.
