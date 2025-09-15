Bihar Gets Four Trains Today: Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat Express To Boost Connectivity- Check Routes, Other Details

photoDetails

New Trains For Bihar: Bihar has got four new trains today - one Vande Bharat, two Amrit Bharat and one Express Train. The trains are expected to boost connectivity to Punjab, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu from the poll bound state. Notably, Bihar is the only state at present with highest number of Amrit Bharat trains. Not only this, the Bikramshila - Katareah New Rail line and the Araria - Galgalia (Thakurganj) New Rail Line will enhance connectivity besides employment generations, as per the Ministry of Railways.