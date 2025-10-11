Bihar Polls 2025: Five Smaller Parties Trying To Make It Big This Time
Bihar Election 2025: As the Election Commission of India officially kicks off the Bihar Assembly Election 2025, the political landscape is witnessing a surge of activity among both established and emerging parties. The first phase of nominations has begun across key districts such as Patna, Vaishali, Saran, Muzaffarpur, and Nalanda, with the Election Commission issuing notifications for 121 seats in Phase I.
Bihar Election Dates
The first phase of voting will take place on November 6, followed by the second phase on November 11, while counting of votes is scheduled for November 14, marking the declaration of results. Amidst the heavyweight parties, five smaller political outfits are striving to make a significant mark this election season.
Jan Suraaj
Founded by political strategist Prashant Kishor, Jan Suraaj has entered the Bihar political battlefield with full determination. The party has announced its first list of candidates and will contest all 243 seats independently. Kishor, who has previously worked behind the scenes crafting electoral strategies for major national parties, is now attempting to convert his political acumen into electoral success.
JMM
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), led by the Hemant Soren family, is seeking to extend its influence across the border into Bihar. The party has announced its intention to contest 12 seats in alliance with the INDIA bloc, particularly with RJD.
BSP
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), led by Mayawati, continues to assert its independence in Bihar’s political landscape. BSP’s Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Gautam reaffirmed the party’s decision to go solo in the 2025 polls, with the first batch of candidates to be announced shortly.
HAM
The Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), founded by former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, remains aligned with the NDA but seeks to increase its bargaining power within the alliance. Currently holding four MLAs, the party is expected to contest more seats this time, aiming to expand its influence among Dalit and Mahadalit communities.
AIMIM
Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) had surprised many in the 2020 Bihar elections by winning five seats, primarily in the Seemanchal region. For 2025, the party has sought alliances with the INDIA bloc and RJD, but after being rebuffed, it plans to contest independently across more constituencies, including parts of Mithilanchal.
