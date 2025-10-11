Advertisement
NewsPhotosBihar Polls 2025: Six Key Battleground Seats To Watch This Election Season
Bihar Polls 2025: Six Key Battleground Seats To Watch This Election Season

Bihar Election 2025: As Bihar braces for its Assembly Elections 2025, the state’s political temperature is rising by the day. With the first phase of polling set for November 6 and the second on November 11, every political party — from the seasoned giants to the ambitious newcomers — is eyeing constituencies that could tip the balance of power.

Updated:Oct 11, 2025, 11:59 AM IST
Key Battlegrounds

Some seats in Bihar carry more than just electoral weight — they hold symbolic, emotional, and strategic significance. These are the constituencies where caste equations, leadership reputations, and political experiments will be put to the ultimate test. Here’s a closer look at six key constituencies shaping the Bihar 2025 battle.

1. Gaya Town

The Gaya Town constituency is once again in the spotlight as former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and his Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) seek to defend their turf. Known for its large Dalit and Mahadalit population, Gaya has long been a political laboratory for leaders championing social justice. The RJD and BJP are both expected to field strong candidates here, hoping to dent Manjhi’s influence. This election, Gaya isn’t just about votes — it’s about Manjhi’s political survival and his relevance within the NDA alliance.

2. Patna Sahib: Clash of Titans

A seat synonymous with prestige and power, Patna Sahib has traditionally been a BJP bastion. The party’s influence here dates back to Shatrughan Sinha’s glory days, and later leaders have built on that legacy. However, 2025 might bring a tighter contest. With Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj entering the fray, the constituency could witness a three-cornered battle involving BJP, RJD, and Jan Suraaj.

3. Raghopur: Battle for Legacy

Raghopur, in Vaishali district, remains one of the most emotionally charged constituencies in Bihar politics. Represented by Tejashwi Yadav, the son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, this seat has been the symbol of RJD’s legacy. For Tejashwi, this election is more than just another run — it’s a referendum on his leadership and his ability to transform RJD from a legacy-driven party into a youthful, development-oriented force.

4. Amour: AIMIM’s Eastern Frontier

The Amour constituency in the Seemanchal region has become a political focal point after AIMIM’s breakthrough in 2020. The party’s charismatic local leader Akhterul Iman had drawn huge support from the Muslim and backward communities, and this time, Asaduddin Owaisi’s outfit is looking to defend and expand.

5. Nalanda: Nitish Kumar’s Home Turf

No Bihar election can be complete without mentioning Nalanda, the home district of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Known for its legacy of education and balance, Nalanda is both JD(U)’s pride and its pressure point. With growing voter fatigue and discontent over governance issues, the constituency could see intense competition from the RJD and Jan Suraaj.

6. Muzaffarpur

Often called the “political heart of North Bihar,” Muzaffarpur has become a barometer for urban aspirations and youth sentiment. This election, the constituency is witnessing a surge of new faces and local leaders, particularly from Jan Suraaj and independent youth alliances. Issues such as employment, infrastructure, and women’s safety dominate the discourse here — signaling a shift from traditional caste politics to a development-based narrative.

Bihar’s Battle Beyond Numbers

The 2025 Bihar Assembly polls are more than just a contest for power — they are a reflection of change, of generational shifts and evolving aspirations. These six constituencies — from Gaya’s resilience to Patna Sahib’s prestige — represent the many faces of Bihar: its struggles, ambitions, and unyielding political energy.

Bihar Election 2025BJPJan SuraajJDURJDTejashwi Yadav
