Bihar Polls 2025: Six Key Battleground Seats To Watch This Election Season

The Gaya Town constituency is once again in the spotlight as former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and his Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) seek to defend their turf. Known for its large Dalit and Mahadalit population, Gaya has long been a political laboratory for leaders championing social justice. The RJD and BJP are both expected to field strong candidates here, hoping to dent Manjhi’s influence. This election, Gaya isn’t just about votes — it’s about Manjhi’s political survival and his relevance within the NDA alliance.