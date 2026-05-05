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NewsPhotosBlue Moon 2026: Will the Moon turn blue? Check date, timings, meaning and visibility in India
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Blue Moon 2026: Will the Moon turn blue? Check date, timings, meaning and visibility in India

The Blue Moon 2026 is a rare celestial event that will occur on May 31, 2026. Despite its name, the Moon will not turn blue but will appear as a normal full moon, visible from India and many other parts of the world.

Updated:May 05, 2026, 05:32 PM IST
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Blue Moon 2026

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Blue Moon 2026

A Blue Moon is a rare sky event that happens once every few years. Many people think the Moon will turn blue, but that’s not true. It’s just a special name given to a full moon that appears at a rare time.

Let’s understand what it really means, when it will happen in 2026, and how you can watch it.

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What is a Blue Moon?

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What is a Blue Moon?

A Blue Moon usually means the second full moon in a single month.

Even though it sounds like the Moon will turn blue, it actually looks the same as any other full moon, bright and white.

Very rarely, the Moon can look slightly blue due to dust, smoke, or volcanic ash in the atmosphere.

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Types of Blue Moon

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Types of Blue Moon

There are two types of Blue Moon:

1. Monthly Blue Moon: This happens when there are two full moons in one calendar month. The second one is called a Blue Moon. This is the most common meaning today.

2. Seasonal Blue Moon: This happens when a season has four full moons instead of three. In this case, the third full moon is called a Blue Moon.

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Date and Time of Blue Moon 2026

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Date and Time of Blue Moon 2026

The next Blue Moon will occur on:

Date: May 31, 2026

Time: Around 8:45 UTC

This Blue Moon will also be a micromoon, which means it will appear slightly smaller than usual because it will be far from Earth.

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When Can You See It?

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When Can You See It?

You can see the Blue Moon on the night of May 30–31, 2026.

The best time to watch is:

Just after sunset, when the Moon rises

Late evening to early night for the clearest view

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Where you can see it?

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Where you can see it?

The Blue Moon will be visible from most parts of the world, including India.

For the best view:

Go to a place with clear skies

Avoid areas with too much light pollution

Look towards the eastern horizon after sunset

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How to Watch the Blue Moon

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How to Watch the Blue Moon

Mark the date: May 31, 2026

Find a dark and open location

Look toward the east after sunset

No telescope needed, you can see it with your naked eyes

Use binoculars or a camera if you want a closer look

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The Blue Moon is a beautiful and rare event, but it doesn’t actually turn blue. It’s a great chance to enjoy the night sky and learn more about space. So, don’t miss this special moment on May 31, 2026, step outside and enjoy the view.

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